Facebook whistleblower tells 60 Minutes her ex-employer isn't 'malevolent' but is definitely destroying societies
Most of the negative stories you might have read about Facebook in the past few weeks, notably in The Wall Street Journal, stem from internal documents copied by Frances Haugen. Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist, stepped forward on Sunday's 60 Minutes, explaining that she left the $1 trillion social network in May after determining that Facebook is doing serious damage to civic societies, knows it is doing significant damage, and chooses to continue doing this damage for financial gain.theweek.com
