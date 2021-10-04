CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Netherspace

Gamespot
 5 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Shinobi Shift

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bouncy Bullets 2

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - How To Unlock The Wingsuit

Yara's a big sandbox to explore, and if you're planning to get around quickly, nothing beats air travel. Unfortunately, the skies of Yara can be hazardous for any rebel in a helicopter but there is a way to get around the island without having to worry about being blasted with anti-air ordinance. The wingsuit, a classic mode of transportation since Far Cry 3, is back and ready to be equipped for the fastest form of travel.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Save In Far Cry 6

Like most modern console games, Far Cry 6 uses an auto-save system to keep track of your progress. It's a tried and true system that will keep track of your progress, but there are times when you'll exit a session, return, and find yourself right back at the beginning of a mission or a military target takeover. A system that works until it decides that it doesn't want to, the save setup is one that could be fixed with a manual save option.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Prepare to Say Goodbye To Destiny 2 Forsaken When Witch Queen Launches

Destiny 2 Forsaken and the Tangled Shore will no longer be playable when The Witch Queen expansion launches next year. They'll enter the Destiny Content Vault, a method introduced before the launch of Beyond Light last year to remove older Destiny 2 content and reduce the size of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

StuMiiPlays

Review | A Card based RPG from the studio that brought us Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. As a fan of the Final Fantasy and RPG genre, but I'm not a fan of board games, but this game had interested me in the way the cards are used throughout the game. I downloaded the demo and hear are my ...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Halloween Event Unleashes The Monsters Within

It's almost spooky season in Apex Legends, and from October 12-November 2, players will be able to look the part with the arrival of new Halloween-themed rewards and content. The event is called Monsters Within, and players will be able to score some new cosmetics that highlight the monstrous side of certain legends. Revenant's Monsters Within Skin sees the robotic assassin transforming into a werewolf, while Bloodhound has become a cybernetic killing machine. There will be 40 new Monsters Within items added in total, and event items can be acquired through purchasing Monsters Within packs, found inside normal Apex packs, or crafted with crafting metals.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best 3DS Games: Top 20 Titles On Nintendo's Wonderful Handheld

The Nintendo DS had already proven that gaming could be even more immersive with its trademark dual-screen technology, and the 3DS improved on that foundation with more power, a consistently strong library, and constant hardware evolution. The 3D gimmick was largely dropped after a few years on the market, but the 3DS was for a time, Nintendo's primary presence in the gaming market. Like usual, Nintendo iterated on the 3DS numerous times, with important variations such as the 3DS XL, 2DS, and 2DS XL. The 3DS had a massive library of great games, and we decided to round up the 20 best 3DS games (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Has A New Game Director

Diablo IV has a new game director in Joe Shely, who previously worked as a lead designer for Diablo III. The news comes as part of a Diablo IV quarterly update focused on the sound design of the upcoming action-RPG. "As a design lead who has been working on this...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon TCG Celebrations Collection: Check Out Some Of The New Cards

To commemorate 25 years of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, The Pokemon Company is releasing a specially themed expansion tomorrow that will likely stir up some nostalgia for longtime players and collectors. Pokemon Celebrations features 25 remakes of beloved card designs, including the original version of Charizard. If you're lucky, you'll also score some neat finds in booster packs, such as the Pikachu Birthday Surprise card that we unwrapped. Pokemon Celebrations products will be available on store shelves and online starting tomorrow, October 8.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Unlock The Bladed Axe For CoD: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

Call of Duty Season 6 adds the brand-new Bladed Axe melee weapon for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here we'll show you the different ways you can unlock this two-handed melee weapon. How To Unlock The Bladed Axe. The Bladed Axe can be unlocked through in-game challenges, or...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

20th Anniversary Xbox Controller Leaked Ahead Of Reveal

Retailer Best Buy has leaked a new 20th anniversary Xbox controller ahead of an expected official announcement from Microsoft. The company teased the controller on Wednesday, suggesting an imminent reveal, but Best Buy Canada posted its listing for an unannounced Xbox controller themed around the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's First Ranked Gameplay Footage Is Coming Very Soon

The Halo Infinite multiplayer betas so far went over well with fans, but one common piece of feedback is that fans want to know when 343 will reveal details about the game's ranked and competitive play. Thankfully, that's coming up soon. 343's Tashi revealed on Twitter that the studio is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Arcade1Up Announces Tron, Ridge Racer, And More For This Holiday

Arcade1Up already has a pretty massive lineup of arcade cabinets, pinball tables, and accessories, and it's about to get bigger with the launch of three more cabinets based on classic arcade titles. These include the previously announced Killer Instinct as well as the often-rumored Tron and Ridge Racer, and preorders for one of them open up very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 Guides, Tips, And Tricks Roundup (Spoiler-Free)

Far Cry 6 is finally here after a nearly year-long delay, and the game is one of the most expansive shooters in Ubisoft's series to date. Because of that, there are a whole bunch of things you'll need to learn when getting started, as well as tons of different collectibles to discover and activities to do. It can be a bit overwhelming, particularly if you're new to the series, and looking up a new guide every time you need help isn't the most convenient. To give you some help, we've compiled together all the guides and tips we've written on Far Cry 6 so far, including beginner's advice as well as guides to locate some of the most elusive collectibles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil 7 Passes 10 Million Copies Shipped

2017's Resident Evil 7 continues to sell, as Capcom has announced the game has now surpassed 10 million copies shipped worldwide. The game has shipped more than 1 million copies every fiscal year since its release, and in total, it has now hit 10 million units shipped. That makes it...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Sound Effects and Design (Quarterly Update)

Get some behind the scenes looks at how the audio for the gore is created and recorded, as well as a look at the sound design being made for the Desert Field. Listen in on a shortened version of the ambient sound effects in the Dry Steppes, the Scosglen Coast, Scosglen Rain, and Fractured Peaks. Additionally, get a glimpse and listen to sound effects for the Wood Wraith monster, as well as different breakable interaction sound effects with a Sorceress.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Play Nacht Der Untoten On CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Forsaken Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s final Zombies map Forsaken has arrived with Season 6, and this new round-based map brings some great throwback Easter eggs in the map's arcade. Players can find tokens and play various arcade games, including a Call of Duty: World at War cabinet that teleports you inside the game's Nacht der Untoten Zombies map.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Producer Teases New Game With PlayStation

Assassin's Creed producer Jade Raymond has teased the first game from her new studio, Haven, which has aligned itself exclusively with PlayStation. The game certainly has some very loft goals, including potentially being a "terabyte" game, meaning it could require extensive streaming to supplement the native files. In an interview...
VIDEO GAMES

