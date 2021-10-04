Join Rush Attack

Once upon a time, all the way back in 2016, Syfy Channel greenlit a series with a goofy sounding premise: Taking "creepypastas," or stories that were (frequently anonymously) written for message boards like Reddit's NoSleep forum subsequently passed around the internet in the grand tradition of spooky campfire tales, and turning them into, well, TV shows. It wasn't exactly a unique idea--amateur filmmakers had been taking stabs at adapting various creepypasta stories and characters, like the now infamous Slender Man, on platforms like YouTube for years. But this Syfy show would come at it with the strength and the budget of a major network, and the audience of a recognizable TV brand.
Comments / 0