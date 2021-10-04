Join Rush Attack

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Gamespot

Bouncy Bullets 2

Gamespot

Forsaken Guide: How To Pack-A-Punch And Lift Lockdown In CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty Season 6 for Black Ops Cold War's Zombies adds the final round-based map Forsaken, and you'll need to complete the map's main objective of lifting the lockdown in order to unlock other areas of the map and activate the Pack-a-Punch machine. The start of Forsaken works a little differently than your typical round-based map, so this guide is to help you get started with your first objectives.
Gamespot

Shinobi Shift

Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - Where To Find All The Roosters

One of the strangest and most horrible activities that you can take part in Far Cry 6 is cockfighting, a deadly duel between two fowl fighters that plays like a game of Tekken. To enter that ring though, you'll need to have a fighter of your own that you can bet some pesos on.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Halloween Event Unleashes The Monsters Within

It's almost spooky season in Apex Legends, and from October 12-November 2, players will be able to look the part with the arrival of new Halloween-themed rewards and content. The event is called Monsters Within, and players will be able to score some new cosmetics that highlight the monstrous side of certain legends. Revenant's Monsters Within Skin sees the robotic assassin transforming into a werewolf, while Bloodhound has become a cybernetic killing machine. There will be 40 new Monsters Within items added in total, and event items can be acquired through purchasing Monsters Within packs, found inside normal Apex packs, or crafted with crafting metals.
Gamespot

How To Unlock The Bladed Axe For CoD: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

Call of Duty Season 6 adds the brand-new Bladed Axe melee weapon for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here we'll show you the different ways you can unlock this two-handed melee weapon. How To Unlock The Bladed Axe. The Bladed Axe can be unlocked through in-game challenges, or...
Gamespot

How To Save In Far Cry 6

Like most modern console games, Far Cry 6 uses an auto-save system to keep track of your progress. It's a tried and true system that will keep track of your progress, but there are times when you'll exit a session, return, and find yourself right back at the beginning of a mission or a military target takeover. A system that works until it decides that it doesn't want to, the save setup is one that could be fixed with a manual save option.
Gamespot

It's Time To Give Channel Zero Its Due As One Of The Best Horror TV Shows Ever

Once upon a time, all the way back in 2016, Syfy Channel greenlit a series with a goofy sounding premise: Taking "creepypastas," or stories that were (frequently anonymously) written for message boards like Reddit's NoSleep forum subsequently passed around the internet in the grand tradition of spooky campfire tales, and turning them into, well, TV shows. It wasn't exactly a unique idea--amateur filmmakers had been taking stabs at adapting various creepypasta stories and characters, like the now infamous Slender Man, on platforms like YouTube for years. But this Syfy show would come at it with the strength and the budget of a major network, and the audience of a recognizable TV brand.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's First Ranked Gameplay Footage Is Coming Very Soon

The Halo Infinite multiplayer betas so far went over well with fans, but one common piece of feedback is that fans want to know when 343 will reveal details about the game's ranked and competitive play. Thankfully, that's coming up soon. 343's Tashi revealed on Twitter that the studio is...
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 41’ video recap for episode 3: We’re ‘over the advantages already’ [WATCH]

There have only been three episodes of “Survivor 41” so far and three people have extra votes, one has a third of a Hidden Immunity Idol and another just got voted out with two advantages in their pocket. “I’m kind of over the advantages already,” admits Marcus James Dixon in this week’s Gold Derby “Survivor” slugfest with colleagues Kevin Jacobsen and Matt Noble. “It’s very hard to keep track of who has what.” Jacobsen concurs, adding, “I don’t think we need an advantage situation summit every single week.” Watch the in-depth chat on Season 41, Episode 3, titled “My Million...
Gamespot

How To Get Chrysalax Wonder Weapon In CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty Season 6 brings the story conclusion for Black Ops Cold War's Zombies with Forsaken, and you'll want to get your hands on the map's powerful Wonder Weapon. The Chrysalax Wonder Weapon is a lot of fun to use, and it offers great versatility as both a melee weapon and ranged energy gun.
Gamespot

Playing Back 4 Blood Solo Means Missing Out On Rewards, Achievements

Back 4 Blood is a social game, and developer Turtle Rock Studios doesn't want players to forget that. While playing through a campaign match with others will let players earn supply points, which can be used to purchase cards and cosmetics, the game's solo mode totally cuts players off from all rewards.
Gamespot

If Squid Game Season 2 Doesn't Happen, That's Fine

Netflix's latest hit is the Korean series Squid Game. Over the course of nine episodes, writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk tells the story of people in debt competing against each other in games typically played by children, with the chance to win a large sum of money. The show's look is aesthetically unique and the story is familiar yet wildly original. It's taken the world by storm.
TV SERIES

