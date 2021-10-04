Join Rush Attack

It's almost spooky season in Apex Legends, and from October 12-November 2, players will be able to look the part with the arrival of new Halloween-themed rewards and content. The event is called Monsters Within, and players will be able to score some new cosmetics that highlight the monstrous side of certain legends. Revenant's Monsters Within Skin sees the robotic assassin transforming into a werewolf, while Bloodhound has become a cybernetic killing machine. There will be 40 new Monsters Within items added in total, and event items can be acquired through purchasing Monsters Within packs, found inside normal Apex packs, or crafted with crafting metals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO