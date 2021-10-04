CyberWhiskey: Guy's Room

It’s always fun to watch Babish at work and yes, it’s always funny to see what new gags and jokes Family Guy managed to come up with to use against Meg Griffin since when it came to the Griffin family, she was the child that got left out in the cold a lot, sometimes literally. But if one really wanted to be honest, Meg had some good qualities, and lo and behold one of them was as a cook as she showed during one episode, which left the family speechless for a few moments. Even better is that when it was discovered that she cleaned the house in an hour and Chris was doing great at his dad’s job, she had a chance to gloat over the fact that they were doing so much better than their parents. But back to the matter at hand, the fact that Meg could actually cook and, cook an inventive meal no less. Okay, the asparagus is hard to ruin, but all the same, it goes well with the meal no doubt. This is actually a meal that might be worth trying much like many others that Babish has managed to put together.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO