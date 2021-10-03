CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JACKSON, MISSOURI BABY PHOTOGRAPHER | PAISLEE'S NEWBORN SESSION

Cover picture for the articleI have been photographing this sweet family for years now. I did all of Brynlee’s photos documenting her first year of life and now I had the pleasure of documenting her baby sister, Paislee. Brynlee was completely bald so when I seen Paislee with a head full of hair, I kind of got excited haha. Photographers are always suckers for babies with lots of hair and chubby babies too! Brynlee insisted on wearing her “princess dress” for the family portion and I think it look absolutely lovely. She is definitely a proud big sister for sure. Paislee flashed me one of the cutest newborn smiles I have ever captured on camera haha The babies always seem to smile right when I set my camera down, I swear. It happens every single time. Paislee looks amazing in mauve and of course we had to throw in some neutrals because that is my jam. We also did a little bit of sage to match her nursery. When you book with me I will send you a pre-session questionnaire for you to fill out so I can get to know you better and what the color palette is in your home. I want your artwork to look timeless on your walls for years to come. Professional hair and makeup is also included for my moms and I have gotten tremendous feedback on how helpful this is for them. This helps create a more stress free session when they don’t have to worry about fixing their hair and doing their makeup the morning of their newborn session. The get to go to Eden Health Spa & Salon and sit back and relax and be pampered in the salon chair. This is often my clients first time out of the home since baby has been born so I really focus on making this experience the absolute best for you and your family. That is always my main priority. When you get to the studio, Whitney and I will do all the work while you get to relax again and sip some coffee and eat some snacks. My calendar is often booked 3-4 months in advance so strongly encourage everyone to contact me early in their 2nd trimester to book, especially if you are wanting maternity photos as well. You save on session fees when you book more than 1 session. Also, if you book my Belly to Baby (my most popular package) you will receive a complimentary prenatal massage at Eden. I mean how cool is that!? Contact me today to get your session booked. If you are looking for a true photography experience. I’m your gal.

