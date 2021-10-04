CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Defense

 5 days ago

Starry Moon Island

Astronomy.com

MOON IN FALSE COLOR

The moon is usually seen in subtle shades of gray or yellow. The different colors are recognized to correspond to actual differences in the chemical composition of the lunar surface. Blue hues reveal areas rich in ilmenite, which contains iron, titanium and oxygen, mainly titanium, while orange and purple show relatively poor titanium and iron regions.
Medieval Tower Defense

coastalbreezenews.com

Weird Ways to Observe the Moon

International Observe the Moon Night is on October 16 this year– but you can observe the Moon whenever it's up, day or night! While binoculars and telescopes certainly reveal incredible details of our neighbor’s surface, bringing out dark seas, bright craters, and numerous odd fissures and cracks, these tools are not the only way to observe details about our Moon. There are more ways to observe the Moon than you might expect, just using common household materials.
Bouncy Bullets 2

Diablo 4 Sound Effects and Design (Quarterly Update)

Get some behind the scenes looks at how the audio for the gore is created and recorded, as well as a look at the sound design being made for the Desert Field. Listen in on a shortened version of the ambient sound effects in the Dry Steppes, the Scosglen Coast, Scosglen Rain, and Fractured Peaks. Additionally, get a glimpse and listen to sound effects for the Wood Wraith monster, as well as different breakable interaction sound effects with a Sorceress.
Phys.org

A European push to the moon

The European Space Agency is playing a vital role in humankind's return to the moon. In a few months NASA will launch Artemis I from the Kennedy Space Center. The uncrewed mission will carry NASA's Orion spacecraft incorporating ESA's European Service Module (ESM-1), built and tested by Airbus Bremen, in Germany, with the help of 10 European nations. ESM-1's main engine and 32 thrusters will propel Orion into orbit around the moon and return it to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
themusicuniverse.com

Ghost releases ‘Hunger’s Moon’

Ghost has released “Hunter’s Moon,” its first new single in two years. The infectious new track was inspired by a series of encounters between creative forces from various worlds of sound and vision. Its phantasmagoric video was directed by Amanda Demme. The genesis of “Hunter’s Moon” can be traced back...
Stereogum

Ghost – “Hunter’s Moon”

In addition to a new score from horror master John Carpenter, the upcoming movie Halloween Kills will feature an original end credits song from theatrical Swedish metal masters Ghost. The band’s Tobias Forge met Ryan Turek, Vice President Of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Productions, at a Ghost show in Los Angeles in 2018, striking up a rapport that eventually led to a visit with director David Gordon Green on the Halloween Kills‘ set in North Carolina. Listen to “Hunter’s Moon,” Ghost’s track for the film and their first new music since 2019’s Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic, below.
Shinobi Shift

How To Play Nacht Der Untoten On CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Forsaken Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s final Zombies map Forsaken has arrived with Season 6, and this new round-based map brings some great throwback Easter eggs in the map's arcade. Players can find tokens and play various arcade games, including a Call of Duty: World at War cabinet that teleports you inside the game's Nacht der Untoten Zombies map.
Forsaken Guide: How To Pack-A-Punch And Lift Lockdown In CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty Season 6 for Black Ops Cold War's Zombies adds the final round-based map Forsaken, and you'll need to complete the map's main objective of lifting the lockdown in order to unlock other areas of the map and activate the Pack-a-Punch machine. The start of Forsaken works a little differently than your typical round-based map, so this guide is to help you get started with your first objectives.
Far Cry 6 - Where To Find All The Roosters

One of the strangest and most horrible activities that you can take part in Far Cry 6 is cockfighting, a deadly duel between two fowl fighters that plays like a game of Tekken. To enter that ring though, you'll need to have a fighter of your own that you can bet some pesos on.
How To Save In Far Cry 6

Like most modern console games, Far Cry 6 uses an auto-save system to keep track of your progress. It's a tried and true system that will keep track of your progress, but there are times when you'll exit a session, return, and find yourself right back at the beginning of a mission or a military target takeover. A system that works until it decides that it doesn't want to, the save setup is one that could be fixed with a manual save option.
How To Unlock The Bladed Axe For CoD: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

Call of Duty Season 6 adds the brand-new Bladed Axe melee weapon for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here we'll show you the different ways you can unlock this two-handed melee weapon. How To Unlock The Bladed Axe. The Bladed Axe can be unlocked through in-game challenges, or...
