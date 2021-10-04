Mist Legacy

I have a missile launcher on my back, a flamethrower in my hand, a host of poison grenades and throwing knives, and a killer crocodile that attacks on demand. But as I gaze out on the Yaran military base ahead of me, I know I'm not going to use any of those things. I'm going to pull out the suppressed rifle I got on the second mission of the game, complete with the first set of mods I made in the game's tutorial, and headshot each of the soldiers in turn until Far Cry 6 tells me I've successfully captured the base. I know this because I've done it so many times already in countless bases just like this and it works exceedingly well. Best of all, I can do it without thinking about all the other junk I'm lugging around--or worrying about that stupid crocodile catching someone's attention and blowing my cover.

