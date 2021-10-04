CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mist Legacy

Gamespot
 5 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Bouncy Bullets 2

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Prepare to Say Goodbye To Destiny 2 Forsaken When Witch Queen Launches

Destiny 2 Forsaken and the Tangled Shore will no longer be playable when The Witch Queen expansion launches next year. They'll enter the Destiny Content Vault, a method introduced before the launch of Beyond Light last year to remove older Destiny 2 content and reduce the size of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Shinobi Shift

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best Fortnite Pickaxes So Far

Fortnite pickaxes are one of the more fun accessories in the Item Shop because so often they exist as already iconic melee tools of the heroes whose sets they are a part of. Things like Aquaman's trident and Daredevil's batons come to mind as classic handheld objects that exist outside of Fortnite. When we talk about the best pickaxes in Fortnite, you can bet many such weapons will make the list, but we've saved some spaces for Epic's original creations too. Here are our choices for the best Fortnite pickaxes so far.
VIDEO GAMES
#Mist Legacy
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - Where To Find The La Varita Rifle And Triador Stealth Supremo

Far Cry 6's best gear is easily its collection of scrappy Resolver weapons and Supremo backpacks, an arsenal of junkyard weapons that can turn your guerrilla into a one-man army. During the course of Far Cry 6, you'll get the chance to purchase this hardware from Juan and his arms dealers, provided that you have enough depleted uranium which can be scavenged from anti-aircraft sites across Yara.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 Review - Less Than Revolutionary

I have a missile launcher on my back, a flamethrower in my hand, a host of poison grenades and throwing knives, and a killer crocodile that attacks on demand. But as I gaze out on the Yaran military base ahead of me, I know I'm not going to use any of those things. I'm going to pull out the suppressed rifle I got on the second mission of the game, complete with the first set of mods I made in the game's tutorial, and headshot each of the soldiers in turn until Far Cry 6 tells me I've successfully captured the base. I know this because I've done it so many times already in countless bases just like this and it works exceedingly well. Best of all, I can do it without thinking about all the other junk I'm lugging around--or worrying about that stupid crocodile catching someone's attention and blowing my cover.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Making Metroid Dread: Concluding The Saga, Samus' Voice, And Cinematic Storytelling

Concludes Samus' 2D saga, the storyline that began with the original Metroid in 1986 and had been left lingering for 19 years following the release of Metroid Fusion in 2002. That's not to say Samus' story is complete (or that we're never getting another 2D Metroid game), but her adventure involving the extermination of the Metroids concludes with Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

'Dagger in the Mist' New World Quest Guide

Some players are having a bit of difficulty completing the "Dagger in the Mist" quest in New World. Amazon Games' New World takes place on the new island continent of Aeternum. The land is typically referred to as, quite simply, the "New World," making any pre-existing land masses discovered prior the "Old World." Several characters go as far as to refer to it as such—one of which is in the Barkeep in Monarch's Bluffs: Geertie Lother.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Warframe Halloween Event Brings New Skins And Exclusive Rewards

The new Halloween event in Warframe offers cosmetics both new and old, along with a free-to-play quest. While the event doesn't offer much for new players, it is an opportunity to color the already H. R. Giger-tinged Warframe with some seasonal goodies. The content is split into three distinct elements: Nights of Naberus, Day of the Dead, and Chains of Harrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's First Ranked Gameplay Footage Is Coming Very Soon

The Halo Infinite multiplayer betas so far went over well with fans, but one common piece of feedback is that fans want to know when 343 will reveal details about the game's ranked and competitive play. Thankfully, that's coming up soon. 343's Tashi revealed on Twitter that the studio is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

15 Best Switch Exclusives To Play Right Now

The Nintendo Switch is home to tons of great games, including many you can only find on Nintendo's handheld hybrid. Many of these are published by Nintendo itself, since the company makes great use of its own hardware, but there are plenty of third-party and indie games exclusive to the Switch as well. We've rounded up the 15 best Nintendo Switch exclusives below (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Save In Far Cry 6

Like most modern console games, Far Cry 6 uses an auto-save system to keep track of your progress. It's a tried and true system that will keep track of your progress, but there are times when you'll exit a session, return, and find yourself right back at the beginning of a mission or a military target takeover. A system that works until it decides that it doesn't want to, the save setup is one that could be fixed with a manual save option.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go October Community Day: Duskulls, Event Move, Hours, And More

The spooky season is upon us, and Niantic is getting in the holiday spirit with this month's Pokemon Go Community Day. Slated for October 9, the event will prominently feature the adorably creepy Pokemon Duskull. Players will be able to take part in activities involving the Pokemon, as well as pick up some extra in-game bonuses. Here's everything coming during October's Pokemon Go Community Day.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Arcade1Up Announces Tron, Ridge Racer, And More For This Holiday

Arcade1Up already has a pretty massive lineup of arcade cabinets, pinball tables, and accessories, and it's about to get bigger with the launch of three more cabinets based on classic arcade titles. These include the previously announced Killer Instinct as well as the often-rumored Tron and Ridge Racer, and preorders for one of them open up very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Ultimate Game

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 Post-Credits Scene Explained

For a while now, fans have speculated that Far Cry 6 would bring back fan-favorite villain Vaas, one of the antagonists of Far Cry 3. Vaas is the guy who pretty much defined what has become the archetypal Far Cry villain. He's charismatic, scary, and ruthless, and he has some long and fun bad guy monologues. Hints that Vaas was returning have circulated for more than a year, with actor Michael Mando even suggesting he'd reprise the role, and that's fueled a lot of fan theories about the villain's role in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Trilogy Is Actually Happening | GameSpot News

Following weeks of rumor and speculation, Rockstar Games has officially announced a new Grand Theft Auto remaster package featuring GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition comes with updated and improved versions of those three games. The bundle will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
985theriver.com

AC/DC electrifies the '﻿Mona Lisa'﻿ in new "Through the Mists of Time" video

AC/DC's new "Through the Mists of Time" video certainly lives up to its name. The clip opens up on an ancient Greek, Parthenon-type building filled with legendary paintings such as the Mona Lisa. Being that this is a rock video for one of the hardest rocking bands on the planet, the museum is filled with amps that shoot electricity through Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece.
MUSIC

