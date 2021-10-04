Galaxy's Edge

Explore the depths of September’s deep sky with these amazing photos taken by two photographers and friends of EarthSky. The Cygnus Loop is a large supernova remnant stretching from the constellation Cygnus the Swan into neighboring Vulpecula the Fox. Portions of the Cygnus Loop are also called the Veil Nebula. The Cygnus Loop lies approximately 2,600 light-years from Earth. The bright tendrils and dusty filaments span 130 light-years in diameter, stretching three degrees across. A span of three degrees would look like the width of six full moons on the dome of our sky. The nebula is about 21,000 years old. As yet, scientists have been unable to find the stellar remnant that caused the supernova explosion.

