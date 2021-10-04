CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Galaxy's Edge

Gamespot
 5 days ago

www.gamespot.com

disneyfoodblog.com

How Your Galaxy’s Edge Droid Can Be Used at the Star Wars Hotel in Disney World

Even though many new offerings arrived at Disney World this week, there are still several things to come!. We’re anticipating the completion of the EPCOT transformation, watching the construction progress on the Tron coaster, and hoping to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ASAP. However, one thing that we DO have an arrival date for is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and today we got some new details!
LIFESTYLE
adafruit.com

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Panel #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4896006. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
VISUAL ART
wccftech.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC Tech Trailer Released

With less than a month ahead of the official release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, publisher Square Enix shared a new PC tech trailer today, providing a glimpse into some of the enhancements included in this version of the game. The list features support for up to 8K resolution,...
VIDEO GAMES
Chronicle

How ‘Star Wars: Visions’ goes beyond the usual galaxy’s edge

Let’s imagine “Star Wars” in a new light. Those typical themes of the American West hero are well trodden, and the imperialist narratives are loud and clear after 9 main films. But “Star Wars: Visions” is an example of how we can dream better and create new ideas around what “Star Wars” is and what it can be. The Disney Plus series is a collection of cinematic shorts, created by seven different Japanese animation studios. Nine episodes create a diverse, vast universe with distinct artistic drive, and the original lore acts as a loose inspiration guide to create something new, brilliant and long overdue.
MOVIES
#Galaxy
The Independent

First hands-on look at Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The first hands-on previews for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have arrived, giving fans a glimpse at what they can expect when the title launches next month. Certain journalists were given access to some of singleplayer content in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with many suggesting it is a very different experience to the recent Avengers title.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

More Sources Confirm Built-In S Pen For The Galaxy S22 Ultra

More sources have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a built-in S Pen. Things started a couple of days ago when Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, said that the Galaxy S series will become the Galaxy Note series. He wasn’t exactly direct, but we assumed what he...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

New rumors claim the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an S Pen slot

Rumor mill: We've seen mounting evidence over the last 12 months or so that suggests Samsung has killed off the Galaxy Note for good. That's bad news for lovers of the business-focused phones, but it seems the series' best feature, the included S Pen and slot, could make their way to next year's Galaxy S line.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
TRAVEL
allears.net

HOLD UP. Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Will Cost DVC Members HOW Much?!

It’s a big day for Disney World guests who are also Star Wars fans!. Today, Annual Passholders and DVC members can book the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel for voyages from March 1st-May 4th, 2022. We’ve already checked out the incredibly long phone waits and shared our experience booking as Annual Passholders, but for DVC members, there may be an unexpected issue — the price.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Astronaut spots rare and ethereal 'transient luminous event' from ISS

"Transient luminous event" sounds like a euphemism for a ghost, but it's actually a beautiful phenomenon that can sometimes be seen from the International Space Station. European Space Agency astronaut and current ISS resident Thomas Pesquet shared a view of an ethereal blue glow emerging over Europe. Transient luminous events...
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

September deep sky: Cygnus Loop and Bode’s Galaxy

Explore the depths of September’s deep sky with these amazing photos taken by two photographers and friends of EarthSky. The Cygnus Loop is a large supernova remnant stretching from the constellation Cygnus the Swan into neighboring Vulpecula the Fox. Portions of the Cygnus Loop are also called the Veil Nebula. The Cygnus Loop lies approximately 2,600 light-years from Earth. The bright tendrils and dusty filaments span 130 light-years in diameter, stretching three degrees across. A span of three degrees would look like the width of six full moons on the dome of our sky. The nebula is about 21,000 years old. As yet, scientists have been unable to find the stellar remnant that caused the supernova explosion.
ASTRONOMY
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy A52 is back down to just $400 at Amazon

You don't have to break an arm and a leg to get a great phone these days, and Samsung's Galaxy A-series is evidence of that. With some incredible devices at affordable price points, getting some of the best features from the Galaxy S21 for a fraction of the cost is easy. In June, Samsung's Galaxy A52 dropped to just $400, an absolute steal for its 120Hz display. If you missed out, you've got another chance — it's back down to that all-time low price yet again.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Fan Edition might be canceled after all

The launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has reportedly been canceled due to the chip shortage currently plaguing the mobile market and may never be sold at all. Samsung was earlier reported to have made this decision back in June, but the company denied it. The S21 FE was expected by analysts to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021 (between October and December). Now, a new report says that Samsung has canceled the launch of the device and is currently reviewing whether it wants to launch the device at all.
CELL PHONES
Highsnobiety

Here’s a First Look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 in the Wild

For many people, life in the past 18 months has changed drastically because of the global pandemic. During the thick of quarantine, this downtime allowed space for creatives to self-reflect and presented an opportunity to discover new things about themselves. One tool that lets creators show more of their personality is the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G*. The new Fold3 5G lets you capture from any angle with Flex Mode so you can always shoot your best shot, even if it’s of yourself.
ELECTRONICS

