Galaxy's Edge

Let’s imagine “Star Wars” in a new light. Those typical themes of the American West hero are well trodden, and the imperialist narratives are loud and clear after 9 main films. But “Star Wars: Visions” is an example of how we can dream better and create new ideas around what “Star Wars” is and what it can be. The Disney Plus series is a collection of cinematic shorts, created by seven different Japanese animation studios. Nine episodes create a diverse, vast universe with distinct artistic drive, and the original lore acts as a loose inspiration guide to create something new, brilliant and long overdue.
