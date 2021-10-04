Spirit Overflow

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Gamespot

Bouncy Bullets 2

Gamespot

Medieval Tower Defense

Digital Trends

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: All Spirit Mail locations

All you need to do is take one look at Kena: Bridge of Spirits to know that it will be an adventure full of fantastical elements. This game, the first from team Ember Labs, could easily be confused with the latest Dreamworks or Pixar film, but is a fully playable experience. It wears its inspirations on its sleeve, calling back to classic titles to inspire its combat, exploration, and structure, and yet weaves them all together in a world and narrative all its own. The result is an experience that feels like a highly polished game from the past, but looks like something from the future.
Gamespot

Shinobi Shift

Sign In to follow. Follow Shinobi Shift, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Warframe Halloween Event Brings New Skins And Exclusive Rewards

The new Halloween event in Warframe offers cosmetics both new and old, along with a free-to-play quest. While the event doesn't offer much for new players, it is an opportunity to color the already H. R. Giger-tinged Warframe with some seasonal goodies. The content is split into three distinct elements: Nights of Naberus, Day of the Dead, and Chains of Harrow.
Gamespot

Prepare to Say Goodbye To Destiny 2 Forsaken When Witch Queen Launches

Destiny 2 Forsaken and the Tangled Shore will no longer be playable when The Witch Queen expansion launches next year. They'll enter the Destiny Content Vault, a method introduced before the launch of Beyond Light last year to remove older Destiny 2 content and reduce the size of the game.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Halloween Event Unleashes The Monsters Within

It's almost spooky season in Apex Legends, and from October 12-November 2, players will be able to look the part with the arrival of new Halloween-themed rewards and content. The event is called Monsters Within, and players will be able to score some new cosmetics that highlight the monstrous side of certain legends. Revenant's Monsters Within Skin sees the robotic assassin transforming into a werewolf, while Bloodhound has become a cybernetic killing machine. There will be 40 new Monsters Within items added in total, and event items can be acquired through purchasing Monsters Within packs, found inside normal Apex packs, or crafted with crafting metals.
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - Where To Find All The Roosters

One of the strangest and most horrible activities that you can take part in Far Cry 6 is cockfighting, a deadly duel between two fowl fighters that plays like a game of Tekken. To enter that ring though, you'll need to have a fighter of your own that you can bet some pesos on.
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 Post-Credits Scene Explained

For a while now, fans have speculated that Far Cry 6 would bring back fan-favorite villain Vaas, one of the antagonists of Far Cry 3. Vaas is the guy who pretty much defined what has become the archetypal Far Cry villain. He's charismatic, scary, and ruthless, and he has some long and fun bad guy monologues. Hints that Vaas was returning have circulated for more than a year, with actor Michael Mando even suggesting he'd reprise the role, and that's fueled a lot of fan theories about the villain's role in Far Cry 6.
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - Where To Find The La Varita Rifle And Triador Stealth Supremo

Far Cry 6's best gear is easily its collection of scrappy Resolver weapons and Supremo backpacks, an arsenal of junkyard weapons that can turn your guerrilla into a one-man army. During the course of Far Cry 6, you'll get the chance to purchase this hardware from Juan and his arms dealers, provided that you have enough depleted uranium which can be scavenged from anti-aircraft sites across Yara.
