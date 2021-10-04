Detectives Investigating Sunday Night Fatal Shooting Downtown

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on Sunday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police patrolling in downtown heard multiple gunshots near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police performed first aid on the victim until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over care. Medics transported the 35-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Homicide Detectives also responded and will continue to investigate this incident.