Seattle, WA

Detectives Investigating Sunday Night Fatal Shooting Downtown

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on Sunday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police patrolling in downtown heard multiple gunshots near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police performed first aid on the victim until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over care. Medics transported the 35-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Homicide Detectives also responded and will continue to investigate this incident.

Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in Friday Morning University District Robbery

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and robbed early Friday morning in the University District. At 3:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing a disturbance followed by a gunshot in the 4000 block of 8th Avenue Northeast. Police responded and found a man with gunshot wounds in both legs. Police began first aid and then turned over care to Seattle Fire Department medics when they arrived. Medics transported the 36-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center.
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Seek Leads on Missing Woman

Detectives are seeking information about Deanna Jean Scott, 37, who went missing in the greater Seattle area sometime last year. Scott moved from Ohio to Seattle in 2017, and her family has not heard from her since November 2020. Her family contacted Seattle police in February 2021 to make a Missing Person report and detectives have been working to locate Scott, who has several medical conditions.
Seattle, Washington

SPD Statement on OPA Investigation into Evacuation of East Precinct

The Seattle Police Department appreciates the depth and thoroughness of the Office of Police Accountability’s investigation in this matter. SPD recognizes its 2020 response to protests – especially in the weeks after George Floyd’s murder – negatively impacted many people of Seattle. We continue to learn from the events of last year and work to ensure SPD is committed to continuous improvement and innovation.
Seattle, Washington

Axe-Wielding Carjacker Arrested in Columbia City After Rollover Collision

Police arrested a carjacking suspect armed with an axe after he crashed the stolen car in Columbia City on Tuesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and reported a man had tried to carjack her in the 800 block of 34th Avenue. She said a man wielding a hammer walked up to her window as she was sitting in the driver’s seat, and told her to get out of the car. The woman sped away before calling police.
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Capitol Hill Stabbing

Detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times early Saturday on Capitol Hill. Shortly after 1:00 AM, officers were called to a hospital in the 1500 block of East Thomas Street after security guards heard a man yelling for help nearby. Staff found the man, who had multiple stab wounds, and provided treatment before transferring him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Seattle, Washington

