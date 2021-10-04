CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Workforce program benefits youth in Buffalo by providing life skills and mitigates crime

By Mike Baggerman
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9uEH_0cGHgo0200
Good Shepherd Temple on Goodyear Avenue in Buffalo. October 1, 2021 Photo credit WBEN/Mike Baggerman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - A community leader is working with kids and young adults in Buffalo in an effort to help them build job skills and to keep them off the streets, especially at a time when crime has been high in the city.

Murray Holman, the executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, has been working with dozens of kids in the community. The program is the Buffalo Urban League's Workforce, which provides education, job training, and employment for those between ages 14 and 24. It's also sponsored by Catholic Charities, Erie County, and Stop the Violence Coalition.

"We came up with a plan to see how we can curb the violence during this pandemic," Holman told WBEN. "(We want to) curb violence and get young people to work and keep them off the streets from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. That seems to be the peak time when violence is happening in our city."

Some of the people involved in the program come from families in poverty and probation, though Holman said there have been others who come from good backgrounds.

Our interview with Holman was at the Good Shepherd Temple on Goodyear Avenue in Buffalo. During our visit, there were several young men and women in their teens and early 20s. Together, they are planning to clean up and revitalize the church, which fell victim to a 2018 scam by Christina Sanford Gordon, who stole more than $200,000 from multiple organizations by misrepresenting herself as a grant writing expert and successful fundraiser. She is currently in prison until at least 2025.

"We've been cleaning up this church," Holman said. "We're having people come talk to them about their future...These kids are smart kids. We have to change the mindset of them working on a level."

Holman said the program encourages kids to stand up straight, avoid drugs, and prepare them to not only enter the workforce, but stay in it, too.

Christopher Newell, a 20-year-old in Buffalo, is among those involved in the program.

"I wanted to try it out and do something new and make a little money on the side," Newell said. "I came to the first day and enjoyed it. I met some new people, had fun. Since then, we worked a little bit, had some fun doing whatever and basically are allowed to build this church to whatever want it to be. I'm excited about that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eg1Te_0cGHgo0200
Photo credit WBEN/Mike Baggerman

Newell hopes to use the experience to get into the technology field eventually. In the short-term, he's hoping it can help him save money.

Lapharoh Sanders, a 17-year-old from Buffalo, got involved in the summer youth program and is also helping to revitalize the church.

"We were looking to repair it to something different," he said, adding he'd love to make it a place that could be used for business opportunities. Ultimately, he's looking to become an entrepreneur in the clothing and jewelry industry.

"I gotta work up to it," Sanders said. "That's why I'm doing stuff like this."

Revitalizing the church is just one project the organization is doing. Other kids in the program are working at places like the Apollo Media Center, a boutique, and elsewhere.

Holman also said they're building a community, especially since many young people may not have someone at home they can talk to.

"They actually get to talk to their peers," Holman said. "They have stories. We had a young lady who gave a story yesterday...She was from Atlanta. She came back to Buffalo and had to sleep in her car and work at Chick-Fil-A to help her mom. She went through a lot of stuff. We do public speaking and she came to give her story. Once she gave her story, everybody had tears in their eyes. She's now trying to get back into school to get her three credits...We're trying to figure out how to get her transcripts. She's a smart, young-lady."

Anyone eligible and looking to get involved in Workforce can call Holman directly at (716) 597-2858 or visit 425 Goodyear Avenue in Buffalo at 4 p.m. Holman said after the 15-week program, the kids will graduate and showcase the work done on the church.

Comments / 0

 

WBEN 930AM

Day 6: Strike continues at Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - The union at Mercy Hospital continues to negotiate a new labor contract with Catholic Health leadership, but there appears to be no clear end in sight as picketers continue demonstrating outside the hospital for a sixth straight day. More than 2,200 nurses and other hospital employees...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Catholic Health CEO updates reporters on talks

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan addressed the negotiations that broke down overnight between CWA Local 1133 and Catholic Health as nurses at Mercy Hospital went on strike Friday morning. Sullivan says Catholic Health answered the call when it comes to wages, saying they offered a $33 million...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

