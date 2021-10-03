Update on the latest sports

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees clinched a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0. Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela made a Jeter-esque catch, charging recklessly into the visiting dugout, and New York finished the year 92-70, punching a fifth consecutive postseason ticket after nearly falling into a labyrnth of tiebreaker scenarios.

LEADING OFF: MLB win leader Urías goes for Dodgers vs Giants

Big league wins leader Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Division Series at San Francisco against Kevin Gausman. Urías went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA. The 25-year-old lefty played a huge role in the postseason as a starter and closer last season when Los Angeles won its first World Series championship since 1988. Urías will be making his 19th postseason appearance and fourth start for the Dodgers. He’s 6-2 with a 2.79 ERA in those games. Buster Posey and the Giants have seen Urías a lot. He’s 2-1 in five starts against San Francisco this year. Gausman will be making the first postseason start of his career. He’s pitched four times in relief in the playoffs with Baltimore and Atlanta.
Dodgers, Braves, try to bounce back...Coach will miss games

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves will each try to bounce back from losses in the first game of their National League Division Series. The Dodgers are in action again in San Francisco against their longtime rivals, the Giants, after the Braves look to even-up their series in Milwaukee against the Brewers.
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

After being forced out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an injury, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t practice for most of the week. But today’s news for Jimmy Garoppolo could have major implications for the team this week – and moving forward. NFL insider Ian Rapoport...
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs narrow search for new general manager

Cubs president Jed Hoyer is narrowing his search for a new general manager, focusing on candidates with a strong history in player development. A decision could come after the divisional round of the playoffs. Per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, among the final candidates are Carlos Rodriguez of...
CBS Atlanta

NFL Week 5 NFC East Preview: Cowboys ‘Should Be Able To Win This Game’ Against Giants, Says CBS DFW’s Bill Jones

(CBS DFW) — The Dallas Cowboys come into Week 5 with a handle on the NFC East. They’ve won three in a row, most recently putting up 36 points on the undefeated Carolina Panthers, who boasted one of the NFL’s top defenses. They’re followed by the Washington Football Team, who are off to a disappointing start. What was supposed to be one of the NFL’s top defenses is giving up yards and points in bunches. If not for a fair bit of luck, WFT could easily be winless. That would still put them only a game behind the 1-3 New York...
wtloam.com

Sports Update: Tuesday, September 28th

Monday- high school volleyball: Somerset a 3-0 winner over Boyle County. Girls soccer- Southwestern defeated North Laurel 5-4. The Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 at GABP in a make up game from a rainout last week. Joey Votto hit two, two run home runs, Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Jonathan India also homered for the Reds. Cincinnati (82-75, 3rd NL place NL Central, 5.5 back in the wildcard) opens a two-game inter-league series in Chicago against the White Sox (89-68, first place AL Central). It is the final week of regular season play. Tuesday night at 8:10pm. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.
SOMERSET, KY

