CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — It took a team-record 107 victories and all 162 games for the San Francisco Giants to finally nail down the National League West title. They will be joined in the postseason by the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, who wrapped up the two American League wild-card berths.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
SPORTS
The Independent

Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Cards 3-1 in wild-card

Chris Taylor hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game.The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Fans waved blue towels, futilely urging out the few balls launched into the outfield only to see them caught in a winner-take-all matchup between two...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
wcn247.com

Red Sox flex muscles, power past Rays 14-6 to even ALDS 1-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in his return to the lineup and the Boston Red Sox backed Tanner Houck’s clutch relief effort with a franchise postseason record five home runs, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 14-6 to even their AL Division Series at a game each. Kiké Hernandez had five of Boston’s 20 hits, including a homer and three doubles, becoming Boston's first player with four extra-base hits in a postseason game. Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers also connected for the Red Sox, who rallied for a blowout win after ace Chris Sale allowed a first-inning grand slam to Jordan Luplow and was pulled following just three outs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Yanks#Ap#The San Francisco Giants#National League#The Boston Red Sox#New York Yankees#American League#Padres#The Red Sox#Nationals#Nats#Rays#Bombers#Nl#Dodgers#Brewers
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
somerset106.com

Sports Update: Thursday, September 30th

Wednesday- Delino DeShields drove in the lone run in Cincinnati’s 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Reds are off Thursday and open a three game series at Pittsburgh on Friday to close out the 2021 season. 6:35 Friday and Saturday, with the finale at 3:05pm Sunday. Live coverage Friday and Sunday on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.
SOMERSET, KY
On3.com

Latest injury update on Panthers star Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a strained hamstring, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said IR is not in the works right now, but the team is still running tests on the leg injury. In Thursday night’s game against the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy