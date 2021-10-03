CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VanMeter hits game-winning homer, D-backs beat Rockies 5-4

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter hit a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. It was a rare happy moment in a downright brutal season for the Diamondbacks, who finished with a 52-110 record, which was tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst mark in the majors. The Rockies finished 74-87. The Diamondbacks avoided tying a franchise record for most losses in a season. Arizona lost 111 games in 2004.

