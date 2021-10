China’s indebted real estate giant Evergrande announced that it will sell off a $1.5bn (£1.1bn) stake it owns in a commercial bank, as the cash-strapped company races to raise money and reduce its massive debt.In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said that it would sell an almost 20 per cent stake it owns (worth about $1.5bn) in Shengjing Bank to a state-owned asset management company.The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale to settle the debt it owes to the Shengjing Bank – one of the biggest lenders of the company, according to the...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO