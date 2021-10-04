CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RollWorks Continues Record Business Growth, Names Mihir Nanavati to President

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder new leadership, ABM innovator looks to build on 247% ARR growth and 40% employee growth in the year ahead. RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced increased business momentum with the appointment of a new president and continued triple digit growth. The company named Mihir Nanavati as the new President of the RollWorks division to continue building on the adoption of its account-based platform by B2B marketing and sales teams. In this role Nanavati replaces Robin Bordoli, who remains CEO of NextRoll.

