Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have clinched a playoff berth on the regular season’s final day and will host the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game after coming back to beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 on a tiebreaking two-run homer by Rafael Devers in the ninth inning. Devers’ second homer of the game — and 38th of the season — came on a drive to straightaway center field off Kyle Finnegan on a 2-1 pitch with one out after Kyle Schwarber reached on an error Sunday. It capped a four-hit, four-RBIs afternoon for Devers.

Red Sox flex muscles, power past Rays 14-6 to even ALDS 1-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in his return to the lineup and the Boston Red Sox backed Tanner Houck’s clutch relief effort with a franchise postseason record five home runs, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 14-6 to even their AL Division Series at a game each. Kiké Hernandez had five of Boston’s 20 hits, including a homer and three doubles, becoming Boston's first player with four extra-base hits in a postseason game. Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers also connected for the Red Sox, who rallied for a blowout win after ace Chris Sale allowed a first-inning grand slam to Jordan Luplow and was pulled following just three outs.
