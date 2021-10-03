Tigers end losing season by beating playoff-bound White Sox

It’s still hard to wrap one’s head around the concept of the White Sox making two consecutive postseasons in a row, so I’m still not accustomed to the final week of the season not being the final week of the season. The concept is especially novel when the last six games on the schedule are irrelevant to the outcome. Whenever the White Sox have gained entry into October, they’ve usually been thrown through the plate-glass window in front. This time, they can just saunter on through the wide-open doors.

