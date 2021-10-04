CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bad decisions, 3rd-down lapses drop Rams from unbeaten ranks

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams were considered the NFC favorite after beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the Arizona Cardinals came to town. After three weeks of resembling the team that reached the Super Bowl in Sean McVay’s second season as coach in 2018, the Rams looked liked the club that underperformed the past two years during Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Cardinals. The Rams' defense was No. 1 in the NFL last year under coordinator Brandon Staley but has slipped under his replacement, Raheem Morris.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Mountain News

Rams slam Tom Brady, Buccaneers with firm message in battle of NFL unbeatens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Notice served. The Los Angeles Rams delivered a strong message about their viability as a Super Bowl champion by manhandling the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in a matchup of undefeated teams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards...
NFL
National football post

Bucs minus key players in battle of unbeatens vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without dynamic receiver Antonio Brown when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a rematch from last season. The Rams (2-0) defeated the Buccaneers 27-24 in Tampa Bay last year, Sean McVay’s first win against Tom Brady as a head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals
The Associated Press

Prolific passing games in Cardinals-Rams unbeaten showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay’s partnership with Matthew Stafford. “It’s kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller...
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals stomp on the Rams to remain unbeaten in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals sent a strong message to the rest of the NFL on Sunday as they cruised to an easy victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams. With wins in their first three games against teams with a combined record of 3-9 this season, the Arizona Cardinals knew their first true test of the 2021 campaign was going to take place on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Birmingham Star

NFL roundup: Cardinals defeat Rams in battle of unbeatens

Led by Kyler Murray and an explosive offense, the Arizona Cardinals manhandled the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The victory was the first for the Cardinals over a Los Angeles team led by coach Sean McVay after enduring eight straight losses, and the first victory for Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury over good friend McVay.
NFL
chatsports.com

2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Cardinals lay smack down on Rams to jump into top spot

The 2021 NFL season moves into Week 5 and The Phinsider Power Rankings follow right behind. Last week, we saw the Los Angeles Rams move into the top spot after defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, we saw the Arizona Cardinals beat the Rams in convincing fashion, causing another shake up at the top of the power rankings.
NFL
CBS Boston

The NFL’s Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle’s Michael Dickson

BOSTON (CBS) — We watch football because we love it. The hits, the strength, the finesse, the all-world skill and power on display on almost every single snap. There’s just nothing like it. One thing we don’t watch football for is the punting. Or so we thought. Thursday night forever changed the scope of watching NFL games and perhaps professional sports in general. Because we saw … a double punt. And it was glorious. In the event that you missed it, this historic moment took place late in the third quarter of Thursday night’s wacky and wild game between the Los Angeles Rams and the...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy