NBA

Nets beat Lakers as most stars sit in preseason opener

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were on one side. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving sat on the other. Safe to say there won’t be a better collection of benchwarmers in an NBA game this season. Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the league’s preseason schedule on Sunday, though did so largely without their biggest names in the Nets’ 123-97 victory. Anthony Davis started for the Lakers, but James, Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will all wait at least one more game. Brooklyn played without its Big Three, along with starters Blake Griffin and Joe Harris, along with newcomers Patty Mills and James Johnson.

www.wcn247.com

