Indebted Evergrande set to raise more cash from partial sale of its property services unit

By Weizhen Tan, @weizent
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services were halted Monday morning. The embattled property giant said it requested the trading halt ahead of an announcement about a "major transaction." Chinese developer Hopson also suspended trading of its shares, citing an impending announcement of a "major transaction" to acquire the shares...

www.cnbc.com

Reuters

Chinese markets return from break to more Evergrande angst

(Reuters) - China’s markets return on Friday after a seven-day break with barely any fresh insight of how regulators propose to contain the contagion from cash-strapped China Evergrande Group’s debt problems or even the firm’s own plans to sell its units. Evergrande is facing one of the country’s largest-ever defaults...
StreetInsider.com

Evergrande eyeing $5 billion property unit sale; rival Fantasia misses payment

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Debt-saddled China Evergrande is set to raise more than $5 billion by selling a majority stake in its property management arm, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the struggling giant's largest asset sale yet if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group,...
investing.com

Evergrande’s EV Unit Plunges After Warning of Cash Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s electric-car unit plunged in Hong Kong trading after it warned of a “serious shortage of funds” and scrapped plans to list in Shanghai, adding to concerns it may never reach its goal of mass vehicle production. Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd....
Financial World

Evergrande misses payment deadline, e-vehicle unit warns of cash crunch

On Friday, Evergrande, once-hailed Chinese real estate property developer and the largest junk bond issuers in Asia, had raised an alarming bell over future bond pay-outs saying that the Shenzhen-based world’s 122nd-largest group would more likely to meet with an uncertain future unless a swift influx of cash, an incomplex, yet worrisome sign that the grief-sickened Chinese property developer has been facing off a flurry of liquidity crises which in effect scalping cash-flows into its other businesses such as e-vehicles.
The Independent

Reliance Retail to open 7-Eleven outlets in India

The 7-Eleven empire is coming to India India’s Reliance Retail Ventures has set a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc., to launch convenience stores in the second most populous nation, the company said Thursday. The stores will first be launched in the financial hub of Mumbai Indian media reported the first store is due to open within a few days. Earlier this week, Indian rival Future Retail ended its 2-year old agreement with Dallas Texas-based 7-Eleven to develop the franchise. Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, said in a statement that the stores would offer the usual convenience store...
CNBC

Top Amazon aggregator Thrasio delays SPAC deal as top executives exit

Thrasio has put a SPAC deal on hold as it resolves issues with its financial audits, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The company is among a burgeoning group of start-ups buying up promising Amazon sellers and storefronts, and using operational expertise to turbocharge sales. Thrasio, the top U.S....
AFP

Samsung forecasts near-30% jump in Q3 operating profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in third-quarter operating profits on Friday. Samsung Electronics shares were up 0.2 percent in early trade in Seoul.
telecoms.com

Norway raises $445 million from 5G spectrum sale

The auction of 5G spectrum in Norway has drawn to a close, with the state raising the best part of half a billion dollars in the process. Four companies together agreed to pay 3.89 billion kroner (US$445.5 million) for licences in the 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands in an auction process that lasted just a few days, the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom) announced.
Light Reading

Singtel raises $1.4B from Australian tower sale

Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel's CEO, has been talking a lot lately about the "tailwinds of digitalisation" in the wake of COVID-19. He's also repeatedly voiced the need for a strategic and infrastructure "reset" at the operator, including greater investment in 5G network rollouts and services. Singtel, which, outside its home...
rebusinessonline.com

Berkadia Arranges Sale, Financing of Two Houston Multifamily Properties Totaling 646 Units

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of two multifamily properties totaling 646 units in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. The first property is the 337-unit 15th Street Flats, which was built in 2021 and features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 638 to 1,273 square feet. The second community is the 309-unit Heights Waterworks, which was constructed in 2020 and offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 600 to 1,265 square feet. Chris Curry, Todd Marix, Jeffrey Skipworth, Joey Rippel and Chris Young of Berkadia represented the seller, Alliance Residential, in the transaction, In addition, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbins and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the borrower, Florida-based Cardone Capital. Cincinnati-based Eagle Realty Group provided the six-year loan, which was structured with three years of interest-only payments at a fixed rate and a floating rate thereafter.
TechCrunch

Dance raises another $19.4 million for its e-bike subscription service

Eurazeo is leading today’s funding round. HV Capital and BlueYard are also investing, as well as Dave Morin and James Higa from Offline Ventures, Nicolas Berggruen, Roxanne Varza and Verena Pausder. As a reminder, Dance has designed its own e-bike called the Dance One. It features a carbon belt, hydraulic...
stockxpo.com

China Evergrande’s Electric-Vehicle Unit Warns of Cash Squeeze

China Evergrande Group ’s once-highflying electric-vehicle unit warned it was facing a “serious shortage of funds” and might not be able to meet its financial obligations, adding to the challenges facing its heavily indebted parent company. In a filing late Friday in Hong Kong, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group...
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.

