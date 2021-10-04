CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

China science, technology news summary -- Oct. 4

sanantoniopost.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. China unveiled an array of new military and civilian aircraft, its latest space exploration achievements, and a series of cutting-edge electronic technologies and products at this year's Airshow China, or the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
sanantoniopost.com

China's forex reserves fall in September

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday. The volume went down 0.97 percent from the end of August, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
ECONOMY
case.edu

“Crackdown on Academic Collaboration with China Harms American Science”

The Department of Physics will host a lecture with XIaoxing Xi, the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Physics at Temple University and winner of the 2020 Sakharov Prize of the American Physical Society, Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. Xi will present “Crackdown on Academic Collaboration with China...
SCIENCE
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Southwest China#Science And Technology#Sci Tech#Ipos China#Assure Tech#Hangzhou Rrb Co Ltd#Sci Tech Innovation Board
sanantoniopost.com

Scientists raise concern about China's unethical gene harvesting: Report

Toronto [Canada], October 8 (ANI): Amid increasing accusations of human rights violations against China, scientists and medical practitioners have expressed concern about Beijing's practice of collecting DNA data. A Toronto based think tank stated that a boycott of Chinese institutions has been proposed by organizers of the World Summit on...
CHINA
WNMT AM 650

BOJ debated risks from supply constraints, China slowdown – September summary

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan policymakers debated rising risks to the country’s exports and output such as China’s economic slowdown, chip shortages and Southeast Asian factory shutdowns, a summary of opinion at last month’s interest rate review showed on Friday. “Exports and outputs continue to rise. But we must...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How China flights near Taiwan enflame tensions

A recent spate of Chinese military flights off southwestern Taiwan has prompted alarm from the island, which Beijing claims as its own, and is increasing tensions in a region already on edge. The flights are one piece of a complex puzzle in Asia, where the United States and its allies have stepped up their naval maneuvers and Australia announced last month it is acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in a deal seen as a direct challenge to Beijing. Meanwhile, Japan has grown increasingly vocal about China becoming a security threat.Experts agree that armed conflict is not imminent, but as military activity...
POLITICS
sanantoniopost.com

S Korea is expected to propose 20 pc of international hydrogen technology standards

Seoul [South Korea], October 7 (ANI/Global Economic): As South Korea is continuing to propose leading hydrogen economy technologies to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as a New Work Item Proposal (NP), it is expected that Korea will have 20 percent of proposals of hydrogen technology standards. The Korean Agency...
ECONOMY
sanantoniopost.com

China breaching Taiwan's air defence, events entering 'dangerous time': Former US NSA

Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): A former US National Security Adviser (NSA) has warned that conditions surrounding Taiwan are entering a "very dangerous time" given China's increasing military incursion into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ). The former Army general, who serve barely more than a year as Trump's security...
MILITARY
citywatchla.com

Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling. . .

First the storming of the capitol on Jan 6. Seen from Beijing it looked like a failed coup, a botched but serious attempt to upend U.S. politics. Now, a book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army not once but twice. First on October 30, 2020, just four days before the election. The second call took place on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy