China science, technology news summary -- Oct. 4
BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. China unveiled an array of new military and civilian aircraft, its latest space exploration achievements, and a series of cutting-edge electronic technologies and products at this year's Airshow China, or the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.www.sanantoniopost.com
Comments / 0