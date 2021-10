For more than 50 years, Ng Hong-lim has led celebrations in Hong Kong to mark Taiwan's national day -– but this year he fears doing so could get him arrested. "I don't think there will be another chance," Ng sighed. "It's really regrettable." October 10 -- known as "Double Ten" -- marks the anniversary of the 1911 uprising which ushered in a new Republic of China (ROC). After losing China's civil war to the communists in 1949, the Kuomintang (KMT) fled to Taiwan, where the mantle of the republic lived on -- along with its national holiday.

