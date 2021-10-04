CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Actor Nam Moon Chul Passes Away

By L. Kim
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran actor Nam Moon Chul has passed away at the age of 50 (by Korean reckoning). On October 4, his agency released an official statement:. This is actor Nam Moon Chul’s agency Management BK. Nam Moon Chul passed away from a chronic illness at 6:20 a.m. on October 4, 2021.

www.soompi.com

