CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

ACT’s Andrew Barr urges likely new NSW premier Dominic Perrottet to lead state push for hospital funds

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7EVV_0cGHdGI500
ACT chief minister Andrew Barr says ‘NSW would clearly have the most to gain from a successful negotiation’ of federal funding for hospitals.

The ACT chief minister has called on Dominic Perrottet, who is likely to become the next NSW premier, to lead a state push for an injection of federal funds to hospitals under strain due to Covid-19.

Andrew Barr said on Monday he still believes the door is open for an agreement, despite prime minister Scott Morrison’s description of the push as a “shakedown”.

Barr said on Monday those comments were not “particularly helpful”. He also revealed that at last week’s national cabinet meeting the federal health secretary, Brendan Murphy, had conceded hospital beds were taken up by elderly and disabled patients usually cared for by the commonwealth.

The federal government has so-far agreed to split Covid-related health costs but has not agreed to lift restrictions on growth in other hospital costs.

Last Thursday all state and territory health ministers wrote to their federal counterpart, Greg Hunt, demanding the Morrison government provide an immediate funding boost to help them manage the “unrelenting strain” on health and hospital systems because of the pandemic.

The states are concerned that regular funding for all treatments has not kept up with increased costs “due to additional infection control procedures, PCR testing, maintenance of bed capacity during fluctuating demand, and capacity to respond to surges in Covid-19 cases”.

They also called for certainty of funding, asking that the existing 50-50 cost sharing of Covid health costs between the commonwealth and the states and territories be extended “until at least the end of 30 June 2023”.

On Friday, the Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, linked the issue to reopening her state’s border – earning a rebuke from Morrison that the pandemic should not be used “as an excuse for shake-down politics”.

But Barr said it was “simply about what we will need to do across all levels of government for our health system to manage what is, I hope, a once in a lifetime experience.”

He also noted the issue of “bed-blocking”, in which patients remain in hospital when they should be in aged care or a National Disability Insurance Scheme placement – both “areas where the commonwealth has regulatory responsibility”.

Barr said both levels of government had worked “relatively well” on mental health packages, which states and territories want to continue on a 50-50 cost-sharing split for 12 months.

In relation tosharing Covid expenses, Barr said it was a “sound principle” that should continue.

Barr also called for a cap limiting growth in hospital costs to 6.5% to be lifted temporarily. “Clearly a pandemic is going to lead to an increase in activity across the hospital system of more than 6.5%,” he said.

Barr noted Morrison’s comments, but said they did not appear to rule out a 50-50 funding split for regular funding.

“In terms of emissaries to the prime minister – I think that the NSW premier-elect is to be Mr Perrottet, [he] will certainly need to lead the engagement with the commonwealth on this specific issue, as NSW is the biggest state. NSW would clearly have the most to gain from a successful negotiation.”

The Victorian deputy premier, James Merlino, told reporters in Melbourne although he had not heard Morrison’s “shakedown” comment he “would have thought that for all Victorians and Australians, 50-50 funding sounds about right”.

“[It] sounds fair … given that both federal and state and territory governments have responsibility for our health system and hospitals, that would be something that should happen.”

Hunt said the commonwealth “already provides 50-50 funding for additional Covid expenditure in hospitals”, totalling $6.3bn so far. “That continues to be the case and is ongoing,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

Labor has signalled its willingness to attack the Morrison government over the issue, with frontbencher Ed Husic describing Liberal governments as “not good for our health”.

The Liberal MP Fiona Martin noted the funding increases and told Guardian Australia that “there is no barrier to any state or territory matching or exceeding the commonwealth investment in their own hospital systems”.

“In saying that, I think the government should always be open to considering emergency funding in times of crisis as has been demonstrated with recent initiatives during Covid-19,” she said.

On Monday Hunt also announced Australia had purchased an extra 15,000 doses of sotrovimab, an intravenous antibody treatment shown to reduce hospitalisation or death by 79% in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19.

Experts estimate that eight to 15% of adults with Covid-19 will be recommended for treatment with sotrovimab, although it must be given within five days of developing symptoms.

Australia is also in advanced negotiations with pharmacy companies for an antiviral pill, which Hunt described as a “much easier means of” delivering antibody treatments than intravenously.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

How social media reacted to Dominic Perrottet becoming the NSW Premier

NSW is having a bit of a wild time of it in politics right now. Gladys Berejiklian stepped down as the state’s Premier amid an ICAC investigation into whether she breached public trust. “I’ve had to make an extremely difficult decision overnight, one I feel obliged to do because of...
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

Australia Covid update: NSW records 961 new cases and Victoria 779 as Andrews eases some restrictions

Some Victorian restrictions will ease this week, as New South Wales prepares to announce new freedoms for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. From midnight on Tuesday, locked-down Victorians will have the radius they can travel within increased from 10km to 15km, and “contactless” outdoor activities including tennis and golf will be allowed.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Greg Hunt
Person
Andrew Barr
Person
James Merlino
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
TheConversationAU

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro quits, as state government faces three byelections

The fallout from Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation has continued with Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro announcing he will quit parliament. This comes a day after NSW’s Liberal Minister for Transport Andrew Constance declared he was leaving state politics to seek preselection for the marginal federal seat of Gilmore, held by Labor. Dominic Perrottet, treasurer under Berejiklian, is set to become the new premier. Stuart Ayres ­ – whose partner is foreign affairs minister Marise Payne – is to be his deputy, under a factional deal. Berejklian announced her resignation as premier and from parliament on Friday after the Independent Commission Against Corruption...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Guardian Australia#Act#Covid
Time Out Global

Now Perrottet is the NSW premier, the state could begin reopening sooner than planned

October 11 has been circled on the calendars of fully vaccinated people in NSW since it was named by the former premier Gladys Berejiklian as the date lockdown restrictions could begin easing. However, following Berejiklian’s resignation in the wake of corruption allegations and an ICAC investigation, it was unclear if the reopening strategy would be upheld by her successor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the new NSW Premier, hospital funding, and a federal integrity commission

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics This week they talk about the new NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet – his relationship with Scott Morrison, and his steps to differentiate himself from Gladys Berejiklian, with some changes to the road-map out of lockdown. Meanwhile the hospital wars are back. All the states want more money from Canberra as they prepare for reopening. Scott Morrison is resisting, insisting they’ve had plenty of time and funding to get ready and targeting Queensland in particular. After Berejiklian’s resignation, triggered by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption’s probity investigation into her conduct, attention has turned to the federal government’s proposed integrity commission. Ahead of the introduction of the legislation, due soon, debate is raging over what should be the extent of its powers. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
AFP

Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus lockdown

Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met. But for the last 18 months, under-vaccinated Australian cities have endured several gruelling lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

The new NSW premier has announced several changes to the state’s reopening plans

On the day that Dominic Perrottet was confirmed as NSW’s latest premier he pledged to stick to the state’s ‘road map to freedom’. However, just one day later on October 7, Perrottet announced a number of “amendments to the roadmap”, softening many of the restrictions once the state begins reopening on October 11.
POLITICS
The Independent

Australia welcoming back French ambassador after sub spat

Australian government ministers welcomed France’s decision to return its ambassador to Australia and said Thursday they hoped the two nations could repair the damage from a cancelled submarine contract.“We welcome back the French Ambassador to Canberra and hopefully we can move beyond our recent disappointments,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, deputy leader of the ruling conservative Liberal Party, told Nine Network TV.France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra last month after Australia cancelled a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.Under an alliance that includes Britain, Australia...
AUSTRALIA
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy