Y: The Last Man recap: Karma police

By Nick Schager
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding a new world requires considerable trust, and in "Weird Al Is Dead," all of Y: The Last Man's characters grapple with who they want to be, who they can rely on, and where their allegiances lie. At the Boston security gate that Agent 355 visited in the last episode,...

arcamax.com

Ready to catch up on 'Y: The Last Man'? Here's how it compares to the comics

As the story progresses, "Y: The Last Man" — set in a world where Yorick Brown and his pet monkey Ampersand are the only Y chromosome-bearing survivors of a mysterious, global catastrophe — increasingly explores how the surviving officials of a politically polarized U.S. government handle the apocalyptic event. In...
COMICS
Vox

The tricky trans politics of FX’s Y: The Last Man

I put off watching Y: The Last Man, the new sci-fi dystopian series about a world where everybody with a Y chromosome dies except for one cis man and one monkey, as long as I possibly could. (The FX series is releasing new episodes on Hulu every Monday through November 1.) It is by far the new fall TV show that I’ve received the most questions about.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Y: The Last Man Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

So far, ‘Y: The Last Man’ has been a nuanced and fun ride with lots of world-building in the earlier episodes. However, the show’s fifth episode is a refreshing entry that steers away from politics and survival. It instead features some espionage elements and forces the viewers to question Agent 355’s allegiances.
TV SERIES
IGN

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 5 Review - "Mann Hunt"

Spoilers below for Y: The Last Man's fifth episode, "Mann Hunt," which releases Monday, Sept. 27 on FX on Hulu. Yorick and 355 met up with Dr. Allison Mann in an otherwise uneventful fifth chapter of Y: The Last Man. The strength of "Mann Hunt" this week, believe it or not, was Yorick's ability to relate to Mann as another person having to deal with 355's rigid nature. The word "charm" was used, though that wasn't totally accurate. It was more of the show sharpening Yorick's usual bozo traits into an "everyperson" quality that allowed him to communicate somewhat successfully with Mann, who came with her harsh mindset.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Y: The Last Man' Star Ashley Romans on Whether Audiences Should Trust Agent 355 (Exclusive)

On Y: The Last Man, FX’s captivating post-apocalyptic series that picks up after a mysterious event wiped out every living creature with a Y chromosome, breakout star Ashley Romans plays the even more mysterious Agent 355. Now halfway through season 1, she’s been tasked with protecting Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), the only person with a Y chromosome to survive, as the two travel across the country in hopes of finding a cure. While speaking with ET, Romans opens up about Agent 355’s complicated motives, the secretive Culper Ring and why audiences shouldn’t necessarily trust her.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Y: The Last Man's Olivia Thirlby on That Bold Confession to Roxanne, and Why Hero Is 'Completely Disgusted'

Yorick may be the last human left alive with a Y chromosome, but he’s far from the only one suffering existential dread. In Episode 6 of Y: The Last Man, Hero (Olivia Thirlby) continued spiraling due to the guilt she feels from accidentally killing her boss-turned-lover. Considering her alcoholic tendencies and strained relationships with her family (with whom she’s now estranged, thanks to the event), Hero’s purpose and place in this newfound danger-zone-of-a-world remained a big ol’ question mark, even after she and Sam were taken in by Roxanne, a former homicide detective running a safe haven for women. But Roxanne’s...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Weird Al Reacts to His Y: The Last Man Name Drop

We're officially midway through the first season of Y: The Last Man, and the FX on Hulu series is bringing a take on the iconic Vertigo comic series that is proving to be well worth the wait. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where nearly every mammal with a Y chromosome has suddenly been killed, except for Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey Ampersand. Yorick and a number of other survivors must grapple with this brave new world, and the most recent episode brought a pop culture-savvy twist on that. Spoilers for Episode 6 of Y: The Last Man, "Weird Al Is Dead", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
/Film

Y: The Last Man 'Killed' Weird Al, And Here's How He Responded

American treasure Al Yankovic had no idea what to expect when he sat back for lowkey night of binging on Hulu. In his search, he stumbled across an interesting new show: "Y The Last Man." But how could he have known the dark truth if its premise?. "Y The Last...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Eliza Clark on Exploding Y: The Last Man’s Definition of Gender

A screen adaptation of Y: The Last Man, the much-loved 2003 comic-book series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, had started to seem like a cursed project. It bubbled along in various stages of development for over a decade, with one early version planned as a film starring Shia LaBeouf and another as a TV series run by Michael Green with Barry Keoghan in the lead role. The project seemed so troubled, in fact, that by the time Eliza Clark came on as showrunner, coverage of Y began to sound downright dubious. (One piece reporting the news that Clark’s series had begun production started with “Hoo boy.”)
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Tampa

‘I Hope People Laugh As Much As We Did Making It ‘: Asher Grodman On CBS’ Ghosts

(CBS Local)– This week, a brand new show is coming to CBS. On Thursday, October 7, a new single-camera comedy called “Ghosts” starring Utkarsh Ambudkar & Rose McIver premieres at 9pm EST/PST on CBS. The 30 minute comedy is about Samantha and Jay, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. The only problem is that it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Actor Asher Grodman plays one of the ghosts on the show named Trevor. The...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Why Y: The Last Man dumped the Rolling Stones for Radiohead and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

Episode 6 of FX’s comics adaptation Y: The Last Man got some extra attention when it aired on Oct. 4, due to its provocative title, “Weird Al Is Dead.” The name of the episode comes from a sequence a few minutes into the story: As series protagonist Yorick (Ben Schnetzer) is traveling cross-country with his protector Agent 355 (Ashley Romans) and controversial doctor Alison Mann (Diana Bang), they stumble across a ritual concert where women gather every week to sing songs recognizing the world’s dead men. As a solemn, candle-holding circle of women perform an a cappella version of Radiohead’s “Karma Police,” Yorick talks to one of the locals, a young trans man named Jack (Tsholo E. Khalema).
MUSIC
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

FX Is Bringing Y: THE LAST MAN And WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS to New York Comic Con 2021

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9 (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) Empire Room/Javits Center. Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu) Panel and Screening –– At Long Last! – Exclusive Advance Screening and Moderated Q&A – Based on the best-selling comics from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, FX’s highly anticipated adaptation of Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic Event kills every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors of this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. Join Executive Producer/Writer/Showrunner Eliza Clark and cast for an advanced screening of Episode 7 and a moderated discussion about how they updated the beloved books and brought them to life. Season one is currently streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

How Y: The Last Man has been incorporating trans characters

"Y: The Last Man’s approach to trans characters creeps in slowly through the show’s first six episodes (which are all I have seen; there will be 10 in total)," says Emily VanDerWerff. "In episode four, its most prominent trans guy character — Sam, played by Elliot Fletcher — is granted more time in the spotlight. In episode five, a geneticist named Dr. Mann explains in great detail that not only men perished in the global die-off of everything with a Y chromosome. (The TV series has yet to offer an explanation for what happened; the comics featured several different explanations. Vaughan has said that one of those explanations from the comics is the “correct” one, but he has not specified which one.) Certainly, cis men died during 'the event' (this is what showrunner Eliza Clark calls it, so I’m going to call it that too). So did trans women, and so did nonbinary people, and so did several cis women who had a Y chromosome due to Swyer syndrome, and so did many intersex people. Then there are all of the people who died because they just happened to be on a plane flown by a man or riding in a car driven by a man when the event occurred. o lots of people died during the event, Dr. Mann clarifies. Most of them were men, but saying that only men died does a disservice to the actual scale of the calamity. Most of the information presented in this scene won’t surprise many trans people, who think about the nature of gender a lot, but I’ve found that many cis people have never even thought about it, so I hope somebody somewhere learns something new from Y: The Last Man. The point is, the TV version of Y: The Last Man understands that implying that chromosomes are destiny creates an impression of a gender binary that doesn’t exist. Human DNA is messy and complicated, and therefore, so is whatever we call 'gender.'"
TV SERIES

