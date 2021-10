Universities should take spelling and grammar into account when marking exams, according to England’s higher education regulator. The Office for Students (OfS) said some instutitions have interpreted equality legislation in a way that means they do not assess technical proficiency in written English for all students. “We do not consider that approach to be necessary or justified,” the regulator added in a report. The National Union of Students (NUS) said education was “much broader” than spelling and grammar in response to the suggestion. The OfS said it found some “common themes” that gave it “cause for regulatory concern” in its...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO