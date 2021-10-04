CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hang Seng dives over China Evergrande jitters

atlanticcitynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, rising in China and Australia, but falling sharply in Japan and Hong Kong. At the close on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 326.18 points or 1.13 percent at 28,444.89. In China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 31.88...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
AFP

China's Xi says reunification with Taiwan 'will be realised'

China's President Xi Jinping said Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be realised", days after Chinese warplanes made record incursions into the air defence zone of the democratically ruled island. Self-governed Taiwan, which has never formally declared independence, lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. "Realising national reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the nation as a whole including our brethren in Taiwan," Xi said in a speech marking the 110th anniversary of a revolution that ended millennia of imperial rule and led to the founding of the Republic of China. "Taiwan independence is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the motherland and a serious hidden danger," Xi warned.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#China Evergrande#The Shanghai Composite#Australian#The Hang Seng#British#Japanese#Swiss#Canadian
atlanticcitynews.net

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo climbs 371 points, Asian stocks generally higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - China's main stock markets opened up on Friday for the first time in a week due to a national holiday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite was only modestly higher, contending with a recent global rally, but offset by a sell-off of property developers in the shadow of the China Evergrande dilemma, and regulatory reform which has hampered a number of leading sectors and companies in recent months.
STOCKS
spglobal.com

China targets debt sustainability over economic growth as Evergrande reels

Chinese real estate company Evergrande's total liabilities exceeded $300 billion at the end of the second quarter. The company is responsible for a wide range of projects, including high-rise apartment buildings in Wuhan. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac. China is focused on reducing its companies' massive debt loads even as the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NBC New York

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Drops 2% Amid Evergrande Trading Halt

Trading in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande Group was halted on Monday as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the embattled developer. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Friday they’ve developed a drug which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in Covid patients. Markets...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed as risk sentiment sours, Hang Seng tumbles 2%

Asian stocks show mixed trend as the fresh week begins tracking Wall Street price action. China’ Evergrande debt-ridden default risk, US-China tussle, inflationary concerns took a toll on investors' risk tolerance capacity. The Japanese media reportes a snap election on October 31, RBA decision due on Tuesday. Asian stocks continue...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin, Evergrande And The Deteriorating Situation In China

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, I discussed the emerging story of the week, Evergrande and the Chinese recession. We first brought up Evergrande on episode 60, back on August 11, and at the same time I made the call that China would enter a recession within three months. Our position on “Fed Watch” has been bearish on China for over a year, and my personal position has been bearish since well before the 2020 coronavirus crisis began.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Weekly Comic: Evergrande - The Sword of Damocles Over China's Economy

Investing.com -- According to legend, King Dionysius of Syracuse – tired of the flattery of his courtier Damocles - had a sword suspended by a single thread of horsehair above Damocles’ head, to teach him how precarious the privileges of power and wealth were. Today, investors in Chinese assets are...
ECONOMY
Derrick

Asian shares tumble on jitters over inflation, bond yields

Asian shares fell sharply on Wednesday after a broad slide on Wall Street as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 sank 2.1% to 29,544.29 and the Kospi in Seoul dropped 1.2% to 3,062.18. The Shanghai Composite index shed 1.6% to 3,544.07. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up 1.4% to 7,174.20.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why China Evergrande Group Stock Rose Today

Shares of beleaguered Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRN.F), as well as the China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, popped early today, rising 2.8% and 9.1%, respectively, as of 9:35 a.m. EDT on Monday. Sadly, investors may be misinterpreting today's Evergrande news, and making a mistake that will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher, Evergrande Up 6% Even Amid Concerns Of Debt Crisis, China Power Crunch

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) are advancing in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is declining. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded almost...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy