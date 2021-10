The First Christian Congregational Church, UCC located at 1113 GAR Highway, Swansea, MA is holding a Fall Breakfast To Go on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 8 am – 10 am at a cost of $10 per breakfast. Our Breakfast To Go includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes and muffin available at a pick-up station in the church parking lot. Breakfasts MUST be reserved in advance by calling our church office at 508-673-7179, emailing the church office at churchoffice@uccswansea.org, or by calling Karen Rebello at 774-644-4178. You may stop by our parking lot between 8 am – 10 am to pick up the Breakfast To Go. All proceeds will benefit the First Christian Congregational Church’s general funds. Thank you!

