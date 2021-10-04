Memphis Inner City Rugby: Alumni Support Coordinator

Reports to: Director of Operations | Position: Full-time | Salary Range: $45,000 – 50,000 | Location: Memphis, TN General. Summary The Alumni Support Coordinator (ASC) is a full-time employee who serves on MICR’s Ground Team and reports directly to the Director of Operations. This team member is primarily responsible for overseeing the successful execution and implementation of all of MICR’s alumni support programs and efforts. The ASC role focuses on engaging MICR alumni (aged 18 – 22) in different educational and professional opportunities.