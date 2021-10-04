CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis Inner City Rugby: Alumni Support Coordinator

choose901.com
 5 days ago

Reports to: Director of Operations | Position: Full-time | Salary Range: $45,000 – 50,000 | Location: Memphis, TN General. Summary The Alumni Support Coordinator (ASC) is a full-time employee who serves on MICR’s Ground Team and reports directly to the Director of Operations. This team member is primarily responsible for overseeing the successful execution and implementation of all of MICR’s alumni support programs and efforts. The ASC role focuses on engaging MICR alumni (aged 18 – 22) in different educational and professional opportunities.

choose901.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inner City#Micr#Ground Team#Facilitate#Manage

Comments / 0

Community Policy