Twinkle Toes: Full-Time & Part-Time Nanny

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwinkle Toes is looking for nannies with experience to work with some of our amazing families. You must have INFANT experience, excellent references, a clean background, your own reliable vehicle, and either be CPR certified, or be willing to get certified. And most importantly, you must love babies and children! Once you’re on the Twinkle Toes team, you’ll have access to our online scheduling system so that you can pick up extra shifts if you want, and do babysitting on nights and weekends. Twinkle Toes is fun, flexible, and you’ll never be out of work.

