Amazon rolls out 'Black Friday-worthy deals' earlier than ever, kicking off holiday shopping

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Amazon is rolling out “Black Friday-worthy deals” earlier than ever.

The online retail giant announced Monday that holiday savings are now available at Amazon.com/epicdeals, on the mobile app or by asking: “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Amazon said there are deals and “deep discounts” across all categories, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics and its own devices. New deals will be added daily.

On select days throughout October and November, Amazon said brands such as Apple, KitchenAid, Hasbro, Sony, Bose and Shark will “offer limited-time offers with deeper deals on their selection of most-loved products to give Amazon customers even more ways to save.”

Amazon also unveiled its holiday gift guides including the Holiday Toy List and a new Holiday Prep Shop with fall decor, seasonal treats and more.

“We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year,” Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, said in a statement. “Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season.”

Amazon said this year Prime members in the U.S. can send gifts with the mobile app if they don’t know the recipient’s address with an email address or mobile phone number.

Last year, Amazon helped to kick off the holiday shopping season early with Prime Day when it pushed its annual sale from July to October amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two days after Prime Day 2020, Amazon started its Holiday Dash sale on Oct. 16. Prime Day 2021 was held in June.

Target also is giving shoppers a jump start this season and is bringing back "Deal Days" Oct. 10-12.

Target launches a new "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" on Oct. 10, which Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, said is "designed to provide guests with the confidence they’re getting the best deals at Target, no matter when they choose to shop."

Amazon returns period extended for holidays

Amazon's extended holiday return period also has begun. Most items purchased Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2022.

Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul starts Monday

Amazon's first Holiday Beauty Haul starts Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 25. The company said new "Black Friday-worthy deals will be dropped regularly from top brands and small businesses including Grande Lash, Kenra, Panasonic, StriVectin and Woosh Beauty."

Amazon early deals available now

Amazon says deals will drop at Amazon.com/epicdeals, on the mobile app and you can ask Alexa to tell you about the deals. Here are some of the discounts:

  • Holiday Toy List: Select toys are on sale from 15% to 50% off.
  • Seasonal fashion: Savings range from 30% to 50%.
  • Amazon gift cards: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card shoppers get a $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in gift cards, while supplies last. Restrictions apply. The credit expires Feb. 6, 2022.
#Holiday Shopping#Amazon Fashion#Online Retail#Amazon Com Epicdeals#Shark#The Holiday Toy List#Holiday Prep Shop#Target
