Venkat Viswanathan is founder and chairman of LatentView Analytics, a marketing analytics and decision science company. Data is undeniably, and increasingly, valuable, but it can be useless if you’re not employing it correctly. Imagine you’ve moved to a new city, and you’re trying to get to the grocery store. You can find your way around by following the road signs and using general road knowledge, and eventually, you will get to your destination. But your path will be longer and less efficient than if you’d used GPS. This is your organization if you aren’t using the data you collect strategically — even more so if you aren’t collecting data at all.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO