CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Netflix Bids Farewell to On My Block, But Not to the Teens of Freeridge

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The streetwise teens of On My Block are set to ride off into the sunset as the YA dramedy drops its fourth and final season today, but we haven't seen the last of the show's fictional California city. Netflix announced last week that it had picked up Freeridge, a spinoff series from the show's creators that will follow a new crew of friends on a new adventure.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Member

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie. The Rookie has said farewell to Officer Jackson West. Played by original cast member Titus Makin Jr., the character was killed off in Sunday night’s Season 4 premiere. The Season 3 finale saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson West being kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty). The opening scene of the Season 4 premiere saw Lopez and West being forced into getaway cars and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and others reviewing the security camera footage. Jackson, filmed from behind, was seen struggling...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

‘On My Block’ Receives Netflix Spinoff

Netflix has given a straight-to-series order for the On My Block spinoff titled Freeridge, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The mothership series will premiere its fourth and final season on October 4. Freeridge, featuring an entirely new group of friends, takes place in the same L.A. area town as On...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TVLine

On My Block Spinoff Ordered at Netflix, Featuring a New Core Four

In what can best be called a chip off the ol’ On My Block, Netflix has greenlit a spinoff of the soon-to-end YA drama (which will release its fourth and final season on Monday, Oct 4). On My Block initially followed just Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar (played by Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco), four bright and street-savvy friends as they navigated their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school in the rough inner city. Come Season 2, in the aftermath of tragedy and a shocking discovery, the friends leaned on each other...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix Just Announced An On My Block Spinoff Series And It Sounds Perfect

As fans of On My Block gear up to say goodbye to their beloved Netflix series, they can also get ready to say hello to a brand new set of main characters. Just a week before the show’s fourth and final season is set to hit the streamer, Netflix announced an On My Block spinoff series that will focus on a new group of friends in Freeridge, California. Sticking to On My Block’s Los Angeles setting, this new spinoff will be aptly titled Freeridge. Here’s everything we know about it so far:
TV SERIES
infusenews.com

‘On My Block’ might be premiere its final season on October 4 with spinoff series ‘Freeridge’ at Netflix

Netflix’s On My Block may be gearing up to debut its fourth and final season on October 4, yet its universe is extending with the spinoff series Freeridge. The streamer uncovered Monday that the new female-driven YA comedy will follow another team of companions from the nominal anecdotal California city where On My Block is set, who might possibly have released a dangerous revile starting off an extraordinary adventure.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mallory Jansen
Person
James Wolk
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Natalie Martinez
Person
Britney Spears
tvinsider.com

Sierra Capri Looks Back at ‘On My Block’ Ahead of Farewell Season

Teen dramedy series On My Block kicks off its fourth and final season on Monday, October 4, on Netflix. And that means we’ll soon be saying farewell to the five inner-city kids who fans have grown to love: Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Geneo), Jamal (Brett Gray), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia).
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘On My Block’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

Who’s ready for one last stroll around the block? The Core Four return as the fourth and final season of the immensely popular coming-of-age comedy On My Block premieres on Netflix. Season 4 begins two years after the events of the third season, with Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Jamal (Brett Gray),...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Netflix's On My Block Cast Previews Final Season — Are Monse and Cesar Endgame in Season 4?

The Freeridge squad is back, and so are the shenanigans. On My Block’s fourth and final season, premiering next Monday, Oct. 4 on Netflix, finds the whole crew splintered after a falling-out over the Rollerworld money — among other things. A flash-forward at the end of last season gave an idea of where they were headed in Season 4: Monse went away to boarding school where she found a new core friend group, Jamal traded in his gnomes for a football uniform, and Cesar became fully embedded within the Santos. Jasmine and Ruby, meanwhile, stuck by each other despite losing touch with...
TV SERIES
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Lil Ricky from Netflix’s “On My Block”? What Happened to Him in the Final Season?

Netflix’s On My Block has a few game-changing characters surrounding the Core Four. Lil Ricky, with his notoriety around Freeridge as one of the people involved in the RollerWorld Heist, goes from a name in passing to a mysteriously important figure in season 3. Just like the Core Four who are reluctantly on a hunt for the presumably dead gangster, On My Block viewers also have no idea who Lil Ricky is. That is until now. Season 4 has answered all our questions by revealing what happened to Lil Ricky. WARNING: For those who haven’t caught up with all the episodes of On My Block, spoilers lie ahead.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Hbo#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Chargers#Mnf#French#Covid#Abc#Espn Black Ink Crew
Cosmopolitan

Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'On My Block' Spin-Off 'Freeridge'

On My Block has officially come to an end thanks to its very wild fourth and final season, but that doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to Freeridge just yet. Netflix has already announced a spin-off series named after the very town we've grown to love, and it'll feature a new set of faces. But what can we expect from this show? And will we get to see any familiar characters come back?
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Netflix's On My Block Went Out Like It Came In: Tender, Weird, and on a (Literal) High

For a series as filled with death as it ended up being, Netflix’s On My Block couldn’t be leaving behind a warmer legacy. This isn’t to say the teen dram-com-mystery’s final season, which flung its characters two years into the future and made them all but strangers to one another, wasn’t also excruciatingly stressful (it was), nor that it was without flaws (what is?) But given how shaggy, ambitious, and just plain weird the series set out to be from the start, the fact that it managed to stay just as weird, shaggy, and ambitious to the end—while still allowing its characters to not just grow up but grow—is worth celebrating. Not every teen show has the skills to pull even the growth part off! To accomplish that much while also juggling a constant simmer of gang violence, an unpredictable cabal of magic ceramic garden Gnomies, and a pot-smoking abuelita with a colorful(/deadly) past? That’s some expert-level shit, man.
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Premieres Tonight At 10PM On CBS

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation opens a brand-new chapter tonight at 10pm on CBS or streaming live with Paramount+. Set in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, the team faces an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Check out the video above for a preview of CSI: Vegas and be sure to tune in tonight starting at 10pm. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy