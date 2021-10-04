Limonetik partners with Nuvei

UniCredit and JP Morgan have joined forces in the SWIFT Go project which aims to enable small businesses and consumers to send cross-border payments anywhere in the world. Under the new collaboration, UniCredit clients are able to leverage both JP Morgan's PayDirect solution and SWIFT Go to make payments of up to USD 10.000 to any JP Morgan Chase branch in the US. The payments will be credited on the same day and free of charge for the beneficiary.

