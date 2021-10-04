Limonetik partners with Nuvei
France based-payment service provider Limonetik has announced an agreement with Nuvei to enhance the former's marketplace payment services offering in Europe. Through this collaboration, Limonetik will leverage Nuvei’s European acquiring services and plans to incorporate international acquiring as part of its global expansion. This enables its portfolio of marketplace platform clients to accept a range of payments, while taking advantage of Nuvei’s authorisation optimisation features to enhance acceptance rates.thepaypers.com
