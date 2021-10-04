CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limonetik partners with Nuvei

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance based-payment service provider Limonetik has announced an agreement with Nuvei to enhance the former's marketplace payment services offering in Europe. Through this collaboration, Limonetik will leverage Nuvei’s European acquiring services and plans to incorporate international acquiring as part of its global expansion. This enables its portfolio of marketplace platform clients to accept a range of payments, while taking advantage of Nuvei’s authorisation optimisation features to enhance acceptance rates.

UniCredit and JP Morgan join forces on SWIFT Go project

UniCredit and JP Morgan have joined forces in the SWIFT Go project which aims to enable small businesses and consumers to send cross-border payments anywhere in the world. Under the new collaboration, UniCredit clients are able to leverage both JP Morgan's PayDirect solution and SWIFT Go to make payments of up to USD 10.000 to any JP Morgan Chase branch in the US. The payments will be credited on the same day and free of charge for the beneficiary.
BUSINESS
Klarna expands in-store with FreedomPay partnership in the US

Commerce platform FreedomPay has announced an integration with BNPL operator Klarna to streamline ecommerce services for US merchants. FreedomPay’s US merchants can offer Klarna’s interest-free payment solutions at checkout in-store, maximising sales and bringing added ease and convenience to shoppers across America ahead of the most anticipated shopping season yet.
ECONOMY
OneFor partners Moorwand

OneFor has selected Moorwand to power OneFor’s offering, aiming to improve the simplicity, accessibility, and affordability of remittances for consumers. OneFor allows consumers to send funds to individuals inside and outside of the EU through digital wallet and debit card offers. Customers in the EU gain access to a mobile wallet app connected to an IBAN account and companion debit card. Customers can set up, provide, and manage companion cards for friends and family outside of the EU using the app.
TECHNOLOGY
Bankhaus von der Heydt selects Fireblocks to expand into digital assets space

Fireblocks has been selected to support Bankhaus von der Heydt, a Germany-based bank offering traditional and digital asset banking, securitisation, and fund services. The bank will leverage Fireblocks' custody technology in combination with the Fireblocks Network to expand digital asset and crypto service offerings to its customer base. Bankhaus von...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#France#Eu
Tide partners with Adyen to deliver payment acceptance

UK-based fintech Tide has partnered with payment service provider Adyen to expand its platform with a payment acceptance offering. Tide has selected Adyen as its first partner within the payment acceptance space. Powered by Adyen’s technological offering, Tide will allow members to accept card payments from customers via the soon-to-be-launched Tide Payment Links.
BUSINESS
Basware expands partnership with Comdata

Basware has expanded its partnership with Comdata to drive joint value for clients looking to automate their payments. The combined offering of technical and product integrations with fully enabled sales and customer success teams will help customers further automate their accounts payable (AP) processes. Nvoicepay, another FLEETCOR company, is also...
BUSINESS
Ecommerce platform Huboo raises GBP 60 mln series B funding

UK-based ecommerce fulfilment platform Huboo has closed a GBP 60 million Series B financing round. Led by Mubadala Capital, the new investment adds to the GBP 14 million Series A funding raised in 2020 and will help fuel Huboo’s expansion into continental Europe after growth in 2020. Founded in 2017...
BUSINESS
Ripple collaborates with QNB

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has launched its global cross-border payment strategy with the release of a wire transfer service through a partnership with blockchain solution provider Ripple. The bank has unveiled a wire transfer service. Both companies have signed an agreement that QNB will test RippleNet with QNB Finansbank in...
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
Visa boosts anti-fraud measures with Callsign

Visa has chosen UK-basedregtech company Callsign to be its preferred behavioural biometric digital and device intelligence identity provider. This deal will see Visa implement Callsign’s behavioural biometric and device fingerprinting solutions to its network of financial institutions, payment service providers, and merchants across Europe. Callsign’s technology helps firms ensure the...
BUSINESS
Scalable Capital plans expansion in Europe

Germany-based fintech Scalable Capital has announced to Bloomberg plans to expand to France, Spain and Italy with its online broker, which has so far only been active in Germany. In June 2021, the company collected EUR 150 million in financing. According to a Scalable Capital representative, Spain, Italy and France...
BUSINESS
Thales and Google Cloud team up

Thales and Google Cloud have announced a strategic agreement to co-develop a cloud offering for France. Operated by a joint company with Thales as the majority shareholder, it will meet the criteria of the French ‘Trusted Cloud2’. By addressing the legal and technical requirements for ‘Trusted Cloud’, the Thales and...
BUSINESS
Nuvei Offers 1.5M Voting Shares in US IPO

Global payments technology platform Nuvei Corporation on Tuesday (Oct. 5) announced it’s selling 1.5 million subordinate voting shares in the company in the U.S. and Canada as its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. Nuvei has applied to list the shares on Nasdaq under the symbol NVEI, with trading...
STOCKS
McAfee Enterprise merges with FireEye Products

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products are set to merge into a single company that will have a revenue of almost USD 2 billion. The deal comes following the recent closure of Symphony Technology’s acquisition of FireEye. The new company is expected to come into effect on October 4 2021, when FireEye will change its corporate name and relaunch as Mandiant. According to Dark Reading, the combined organisation will have over 40,000 customers and 5,000 employees.
BUSINESS
Open Banking Expo teams with Open Vector to support Open Banking in LATAM

UK-based community of experts Open Banking Expo has partnered with dedicated advisory company Open Vector to support the growth of the Open Banking ecosystem in Latin America. The partners will launch community meet-ups to bring together financial institutions, regulators, and industry leaders to accelerate the proliferation of open banking in the region. According to the joint press releasee, Latin America boasts a thriving fintech sector that has been looking at the UK’s experience as a model for how to advance open banking, drive innovation and support financial inclusion across a number of countries such as Brazil and Mexico.
BUSINESS
Chargebee acquires RevLock

Chargebee, a subscription billing and revenue management platform, has acquired RevLock to expand the company’s product offerings. By combining the two services, users can unlock automated revenue recognition as part of their billing processes, minimising time-intensive manual labour and ensuring compliance with local and federal reporting regulations. Chargebee RevRec automates...
BUSINESS
Pagero becomes the main shareholder of Gosocket

Germany-based automated order and invoices exchange company Pagero has announced an investment agreement with Costa Rica-based digital signature electronic exchange company Gosocket. As a result of the agreement, Gosocket's operations in Latin America will become part of the network, offering 10 countries in the region legally compliant e-invoicing solutions. This...
BUSINESS
Cecilian Partners Acquires Brightdoor

Deal Synthesizes Shared Real Estate Industry Knowledge and Leadership to Bridge the Digital Divide for Developers, Builders, and Buyers. NEW HOPE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / With an overarching strategy to simplify community development and find ways to improve the customer experience for prospective buyers, developers, and builders, Cecilian Partners today announced the acquisition of BrightDoor, a 17-year industry leader in real estate customer relationship management (CRM) software. The marriage of the two organizations will result in the delivery of innovative property technology that streamlines information access, communication, human touchpoints, and advanced reporting and analytics.
REAL ESTATE
ERI partners Bottomline

ERI and Bottomline have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Bottomline’s SaaS-based financial messaging solutions with ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System software package. This strategic alliance is effective worldwide, making Bottomline’s offering available to OLYMPIC Banking System customers globally via the system’s various cloud and on-premises configurations. Bottomline’s SaaS offering is...
BUSINESS
congstar partners with giropay for top-ups

Germany-based mobile communications provider congstar has announced partnering with giropay to expand its payment options in the prepaid segment and launching a discount campaign. Customers of congstar prepaid tariffs can now top up their credit via giropay (formerly paydirekt). For the start of the new partnership with the online payment...
RETAIL

