Jon Hein’s TV Picks — Week of October 4, 2021

"I never loved Dave’s trans material before but this time it felt different," the Dear White People co-showrunner, who is transgender, tells Variety of her decision to publicly cut ties with Netflix over Chappelle's new The Closer special. "The fact is that’s the exact rhetoric and language that is used against us. I have had beer bottles thrown at me," adds Moore. "I have been thrown against a wall for using a women’s bathroom. I would just say it’s ironic that for somebody who famously walked away from a TV show because he felt like the messages of the joke got lost, he doesn’t see what the messages of these jokes do to people. He talks about our feelings being hurt. My feelings are fine, but being thrown against a wall hurts or worrying at night if I can get home safe. That stuff is not theoretical. I’m really tired of my existence being a matter of debate, that this is something that we all just get to have an opinion about. We all get to have an opinion whether or not I am what I say I am. Look, I have no desire to cancel Dave Chappelle. He should make whatever he wants to make but I will say to Netflix, it’s not like this was a live special. They saw this and were like, 'Yeah this seems okay to put out there.' The truth is it’s not. It’s dangerous and it has real world physical violence repercussions. People like to say, 'Oh, it’s just a joke.' I get the joke. By the way there’s a lot that’s funny about being trans, but the idea that it’s funny that we call ourselves women, which was the subtext of a lot of those jokes, is not one of them. It’s actually the same language used by people who seek to hurt us." Moore was asked how Netflix, known for its inclusivity, would approve of Chappelle's transphobic jokes. "I don’t know how it got passed because I will say having worked on a show there, I know that they think about these things and have conversations about these things. I think probably part of it is that Chappelle has carte blanche to say whatever he wants, and I think that’s great. I do believe in freedom of speech," says Moore. "I really do. But I have the freedom of speech to say that somebody’s speech bothers me, and I don’t want to work with a company that promotes that speech. It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous language. I can’t say it any clearer."

