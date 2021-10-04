CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture Fall 2021 Lecture Series: Michael Kimmelman

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Michael Kimmelman is the longtime architecture critic of The New York Times who also teaches at Columbia University's School of Architecture. As a critic and advocate, his function is to translate architecture for a broad public and to argue for its central importance in public debates around the environment, social justice, technology and culture.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Austin, TX
Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Texas#The New York Times#Columbia University#School Of Architecture
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy