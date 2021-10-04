The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture Fall 2021 Lecture Series: Michael Kimmelman
Michael Kimmelman is the longtime architecture critic of The New York Times who also teaches at Columbia University's School of Architecture. As a critic and advocate, his function is to translate architecture for a broad public and to argue for its central importance in public debates around the environment, social justice, technology and culture.
