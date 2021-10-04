CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 02:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Fog Will Be Dense At Times This Morning Low visibilities from fog will be scattered from the mountains to the piedmont this morning, thanks to the rain we had and some periodic clearing. Those traveling early this morning should be prepared for instances of low visibility. Reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

