CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'Who is Ronaldo annoyed with?' - Neville reacts to moody walk off from Man Utd star that piles pressure on Solskjaer

By Chris Burton
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Red Devils defender was disappointed, but not all that surprised to see a Portuguese forward react angrily to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton. Cristiano Ronaldo moody response to Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at home to Everton, in which he was introduced as a second-half substitute, has piled pressure on Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Gary Neville.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer tells Neville: I know board backs me

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to job doubts coming from former teammates. Gary Neville has become the latest of Solskjaer's ex-teammates to say that the Norwegian must deliver a trophy following similar warnings from Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Teddy Sheringham. "The pressure is a privilege," said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Solskjaer: Man Utd star Ronaldo can play into his 40s

The 36-year-old has scored in all of his first three games back with the Red Devils. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Cristiano Ronaldo could play at the top level into his 40s. Ronaldo has begun his second spell at United in great form, scoring four goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Exciting to see Cavani and Ronaldo together

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani together. The pair could start tomorrow against Aston Villa. Solskjaer said: “It's exciting to see them two together. “I'm sure that'll be a good partnership as well, [two players] wanting to be on the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Jose Mourinho
World Soccer Talk

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again

London (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return to Manchester United allowed fans to dream big but three defeats in four games have ramped up the pressure ahead of Villarreal’s Champions League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday. There is no need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hit the panic button...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Gary Neville: Man Utd don't play well enough as a team to win title, but club will stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Speaking on his latest podcast, Gary Neville says Man Utd must learn to play like a team if they are to challenge for the title, and must win a trophy in the next 18 months. United lost for the third time in four games in all competitions, going down 1-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday following their Carabao Cup third-round defeat by West Ham on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Solskjaer on injuries, Ronaldo, Neville & elusive trophy

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Villarreal. Harry Maguire is out for a "few weeks" with a calf injury sustained in Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa but Luke Shaw could make a quick recovery from a muscle problem after going off in the same match;
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Portuguese#Manchester United#Everton#Old Trafford#Sky Sports
International Business Times

Inter Milan Desperate To Off Load Ex-Man Utd Star Who Earns $8M Per Season: Report

Serie A champions Inter Milan are reportedly desperate to off-load Alexis Sanchez during the winter window in January. As many as three clubs are interested in signing Sanchez -- Marseille, Real Betis and Sevilla, reported Italian publication CalcioMercato. Inter Milan are currently experiencing a massive financial crisis and want to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'Embarrassing' for players to apologise for missing penalties says Neville after Man Utd star Fernandes' social media essay

The former Old Trafford favourite said footballers "need to sack their PR people for creating personalities that don’t exist" Gary Neville thinks players shouldn't apologise for missing penalties after Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' social media essay following his failed effort against Aston Villa. Fernandes stepped up to take his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: We know Ronaldo likes playing against Villarreal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows Cristiano Ronaldo has an excellent record against Champions League opponents Villarreal. Ronaldo has a record of 13 goals against Villarreal. Solskjaer said: "You can almost say he's worth one guaranteed goal. "He enjoys playing against Villarreal and knows they have top defenders. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

I am here to win – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer embracing pressure of Man Utd hotseat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is embracing the pressure and underlined his determination to bring silverware back to Manchester United ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Villarreal. Having succeeded Jose Mourinho – initially on a temporary basis – in December 2018, the Norwegian has overseen steady progress on the field and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer embracing pressure at Man Utd and says he’s ‘here to win’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is embracing the pressure and underlined his determination to bring silverware back to Manchester United ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Villarreal.Having succeeded Jose Mourinho – initially on a temporary basis – in December 2018, the Norwegian has overseen steady progress on the field and behind the scenes at Old Trafford.United finished as Premier League runners-up last season and reached the Europa League final, only for their bid to win a first trophy under Solskjaer to end in a galling penalty shoot-out loss to Villarreal.Four months on the clubs are going toe-to-toe in the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Solskjaer can't rely on Ronaldo to bail Man Utd out every time

The Portugal international scored a 95th-minute winner to give his side a much-needed win in the Champions League, but it papered over the cracks. The Manchester United fans who celebrated with a shirtless Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a 95th-minute winner against Villarreal will not care that this performance was not deserving of three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo rescues Man Utd from more Villarreal misery

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo marked his record-breaking 178th Champions League appearance with a 95th-minute winner as Manchester United snatched a 2-1 victory over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had barely threatened until he fired past Geronimo Rulli at the back post...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo urges Solskjaer to switch up intensity

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has urged manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to step up the team's intensity. Ronaldo, 36, has hit the ground running on his return to Old Trafford this season, bagging five goals in five games including a dramatic winner against Villarreal on Wednesday night. ESPN reports that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Ronaldo goalscoring no surprise

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's winner against Villarreal was his fifth goal in as many matches since his high-profile return to Manchester United. Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford, is not surprised by his...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy