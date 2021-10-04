'Who is Ronaldo annoyed with?' - Neville reacts to moody walk off from Man Utd star that piles pressure on Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is embracing the pressure and underlined his determination to bring silverware back to Manchester United ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Villarreal.Having succeeded Jose Mourinho – initially on a temporary basis – in December 2018, the Norwegian has overseen steady progress on the field and behind the scenes at Old Trafford.United finished as Premier League runners-up last season and reached the Europa League final, only for their bid to win a first trophy under Solskjaer to end in a galling penalty shoot-out loss to Villarreal.Four months on the clubs are going toe-to-toe in the Champions League...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO