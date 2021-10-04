Take a Closer Look at Balenciaga's Upcoming Bolt-Embellished Crocs Platform Clog

Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2022 runway was nothing less than an unexpected, meta-event, in true Demna Gvasalia fashion. Guests sat inside the Théâtre du Châtelet to view a screening of live "red carpet" arrivals, which was actually the star-studded runway that took the form of a movie premiere. Balenciaga models mixed with celebrities like Offset, Cardi B, Elliot Page, Isabelle Huppert, and Lewis Hamilton, in a clever and glamorous presentation that reflected the collection. Little did the audience know that they really were at a film premiere, surprised with a crossover episode of The Simpsons and Balenciaga, where Marge and citizens of Springfield are flown to Paris to model the lastest collection. Gvasalia's childlike multiverse of fashion spectacles relieves the seriousness from runway shows, flipping the idea of high art on its head, and embracing the medium to new peaks. “It’s more like a music or movie business, in the way you can convey things,” he said backstage. “I like exploring these borders.”
Comments / 0