Take a Closer Look at Balenciaga's Upcoming Bolt-Embellished Crocs Platform Clog

Cover picture for the articleBalenciaga and Crocs are continuing to celebrate their affinity for platform clogs with the unveiling of its Summer 2022 collection. Not as sophisticated as its stiletto version, this new model — called the “Hard” Platform — was worn by Elliot Page, and features a chunky 4-inch riser that is embellished with metal bolt patterns along with metal Balenciaga nameplates at the toe and heel.

