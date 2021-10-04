CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Balenciaga's Pink Bunny iPhone and AirPods Cases Are So Extra

By Pauline De Leon
Hypebae
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you weren’t able to get your hands on Balenciaga‘s Chinese Valentine’s Day collection, the house has unveiled more pink furry accessories for you to cop this season. Introducing the Bunny Cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and AirPods Pro, the range is made of “Rose”-toned faux fur and comes with bunny ears. For the iPhone cover, specifically, you can fold the ears down for a more subtle look or create more space in your bag. A puff ball — reminiscent of a bunny’s tail — can also be found on the back of the design. As for the AirPods case, the piece features a pink removable strap and gold loops. Both offerings are finished with black Balenciaga logo tags.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Stomp Through This Season With Balenciaga's Crocs Boot

This weekend, Demna Gvasalia‘s Balenciaga took Paris Fashion Week by storm with its Spring/Summer 2022 showcase that aired a customized episode of The Simpsons, seeing characters decked in the latest collection. As expected, footwear was a hot topic yet again this season, serving up a new pair of grungey Crocs – but for those that don’t want to wait so long, fear not, as Balenciaga has opened orders for its Spring 2022 Crocs boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 Show Had The Simpsons, Crocs, & Celebrity Models

In an unexpected twist at Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga took a different approach for its Spring 2022 presentation on Sunday, Oct. 3. In lieu of a traditional runway show, the French fashion house unveiled its latest collection by channeling Hollywood. In a two-part showcase, guests arrived at Place du Châtelet to a red carpet affair, with some showgoers dressed in the Balenciaga’s new collection before heading off inside the theater for a screening by the people behind The Simpsons.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
anothermag.com

The Full Shoot: Demna Gvasalia’s First Balenciaga Couture Collection

This shoot is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine. Hair: Akemi Kishida at Blend Management using ORIBE. Make-up: Anthony Preel at Artlist. Models: Binta Diacko at Fever, Marie Agnès Diène at The Claw, Adama Konate at Girl Mgmt, Azenor Le Dily at Supreme, Gritli and Sori at Keva Legault, Marius and Boris at Tomorrow Is Another Day and Lisa Williamson at The Face. Casting: Julia Lange Casting. Casting associate: Mathilde Curel. Photographic assistant: Léa Guintrand. Styling assistants: Emmanuelle Ramos and Matthieu Bertorello. Hair assistant: Yulia Pantiukhina. Make-up assistant: Azusa Kumakura. Production: TheLink Mgmt. On-set producer: Gwenaelle Wieners.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dotesports.com

Best iPhone 13 cases

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range just hit the market and is sure to have some early adopters. The range includes the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. These phones have the latest specs and a stylish color palette, but they are still susceptible to scratches and scuffs. Fragile parts like the screen and camera lenses can also get cracked if the phone drops. Instead of risking damage to the phone or paying high repair costs, it can be easier to play it safe and get a case for the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Cult of Mac

10 hot AirPods accessories, all on sale for an extra 15% off

There’s plenty to love about Apple’s AirPods lineup. From the original AirPods to the noise-canceling AirPods Pro to the stunning AirPods Max, they set the standard for wireless audio. But there are still ways to make your beloved AirPods even better. These AirPods accessories are designed to improve their fit,...
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

Nomad's New iPhone 13 Case Keeps You in Touch With Just a Tap

Contact cards are a staple of modern business, but a huge number of them wind up tossed in the garbage without doing their job. Digital business cards are different. Not only do they transfer digitally from device to device, but they also stay on the other person's phone as a contact and generally don't get discarded.
TECHNOLOGY
Vogue

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Obsession Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

You think you’ve seen it all: Kim Kardashian dressed in a Balenciaga wedding gown at Kanye West’s Donda listening party; an “invisible” Kim wearing head-to-toe second-skin black Balenciaga at the Met Gala, and her turn as a Simpson in Balenciaga’s buzzy spring/summer 2022 showcase. But, her Balenciaga obsession is far from over.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#Design#Chinese
CNET

AirPods vs. AirPods Pro: Should you spend the extra $80?

We're still waiting for the arrival of the AirPods 3, but in the meantime, Apple currently offers two true wireless earbud models: The second-gen AirPods (which list for $159, but are generally sold for closer to $120 in the US), and the $249 AirPods Pro (which frequently sell for around $200 but have dipped as low as $170), which feature active noise cancellation. The Pro offer wireless charging by default, while you can get that feature on the standard AirPods by spending about $40 more.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Here’s an iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max case that has a special cutout for a MagSafe charger

NEWS – Fans of wood, leather, and iPhones are no doubt familiar with Pad&Quill, the makers of handmade book-style leather covers for folks who like old-world craftsmanship with modern features. That’s exactly with the new P&Q LeatherSafe cases are. They are cases that will remind you of an antique leatherbound book or journal. They feature a cherry hardwood holder for your phone and your choice of 3 full-grain leather colors for the wallet case. But that’s not all, this case has a circular cutout in the back for your MagSafe charger. You don’t have to remove your iPhone from the beautiful case to charge it. You can pre-order a LeatherSafe Luxury Book for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max for $99.95 right now from padandquill.com. They ship this month.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Fly in Luxury With Balenciaga's $650 USD Travel Pillow

Following on from Balenciaga‘s show-stopping runway show at this season’s Paris Fashion Week, the Demna Gvasalia-helmed label has dropped yet another “object,” this time around introducing a luxe travel pillow. The house’s “object” line has been on top form as of late, having delivered a bunny-inspired iPhone 12 case and...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
mycolumbusmagic.com

Balenciaga’s New Sock Booties Have Fashionistas Confused

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, Balenciaga just revealed their latest sock bootie for the spring ’22 season and needless to say, fashion heads are quite confused. The new bootie features what looks like a thick, white gym sock that’s attached to black slip-in sandals...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Another COMME des GARÇONS x Gucci Tote Bag Is Dropping Soon

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Gucci has been working on a number of collaborations and projects these past few months, including its recent team-up with Balenciaga on the “Aria” collection. For its latest partnership, the Italian fashion house has announced that it will be releasing a capsule collection with COMME des GARÇONS.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mac Observer

The iPhone 13 Candy Catapult Case

I’ve been thinking about getting a 3D printer for quite some time, and now I may have the perfect excuse. While waiting for his iPhone 13 Pro Max to be delivered, Matty Benedetto designed and produced his own custom case. Benedetto, over the past two years, has “designed and fully prototyped over 280 new inventions that solve problems that don’t exist”. I think Benedetto has cited the problem of the boring phone case with this one, though. This case actually stores pieces of candy, which it dispenses through old-school pinball mechanics. If designing and crafting something like this isn’t a good enough excuse to buy a 3D printer, I don’t know what is.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

How to take a hearing test and create an audiogram with your iPhone and AirPods

Learn how to create an audiogram for importing on your iPhone and iPad so you can map your AirPods or other compatible headphones to your personal hearing profile. An audiogram displays the results of a pure-tone audiometry test. In its essence, an audiogram shows how loud sounds need to be for you to pick them up. The result of an audiogram test is an average for each ear, based on these four frequencies: 500Hz, 1kHz, 2kHz and 4kHZ.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga's 'The Simpsons' Collection Is Here

After conquering Paris Fashion Week with its episode of The Simpsons, Balenciaga has continued to honor the iconic show by releasing a capsule of graphic items. All of the pieces in the collection reference the show, with Marge, Homer, Bart, Lisa and Maggie — as well as Snowball and Santa’s Little Helper — all wearing Balenciaga pieces from last season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Balenciaga’s ‘The Simpsons’ collab turns Bart Simpson into a major hypebeast

In a field full of obnoxious images, some of the most objectionable in streetwear have involved Bart Simpson. The perpetually young hellraiser has been PhotoShopped countless times wearing, like, a full Supreme fit along with an appropriative hairdo. These bootleg graphics have even made their way to T-shirts, proving nothing is sacred when it comes to hype.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy