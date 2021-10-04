Balenciaga's Pink Bunny iPhone and AirPods Cases Are So Extra
If you weren’t able to get your hands on Balenciaga‘s Chinese Valentine’s Day collection, the house has unveiled more pink furry accessories for you to cop this season. Introducing the Bunny Cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and AirPods Pro, the range is made of “Rose”-toned faux fur and comes with bunny ears. For the iPhone cover, specifically, you can fold the ears down for a more subtle look or create more space in your bag. A puff ball — reminiscent of a bunny’s tail — can also be found on the back of the design. As for the AirPods case, the piece features a pink removable strap and gold loops. Both offerings are finished with black Balenciaga logo tags.hypebae.com
Comments / 0