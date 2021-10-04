Balenciaga's Pink Bunny iPhone and AirPods Cases Are So Extra

NEWS – Fans of wood, leather, and iPhones are no doubt familiar with Pad&Quill, the makers of handmade book-style leather covers for folks who like old-world craftsmanship with modern features. That’s exactly with the new P&Q LeatherSafe cases are. They are cases that will remind you of an antique leatherbound book or journal. They feature a cherry hardwood holder for your phone and your choice of 3 full-grain leather colors for the wallet case. But that’s not all, this case has a circular cutout in the back for your MagSafe charger. You don’t have to remove your iPhone from the beautiful case to charge it. You can pre-order a LeatherSafe Luxury Book for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max for $99.95 right now from padandquill.com. They ship this month.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO