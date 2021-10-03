CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Letter: Intersection plan needs rethinking

By Mike Hanks Community Editor
The Old Shakopee Road and Xerxes Avenue South intersection issue discussed during an August Bloomington City Council meeting is concerning. At one meeting, two long-term homeowners spoke regarding the possibility of losing property, having trees and fences removed, and decreasing property values. One of them already lost land when the city converted Old Shakopee Road from a two-lane to a four-lane road. Now seven Bloomington homeowners are facing property reduction as well as decreased property values.

