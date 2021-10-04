CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Duke, UNC play role in COVID-19 pill treatment potentially on the way

By Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The first COVID-19 treatment in pill form may be around the corner. Drug maker Merck announced a pill they developed is showing promising results and they plan to submit an application for emergency authorization soon.

It could make a huge difference in the fight against COVID-19, so much so that the White House has promised to buy nearly two million doses pending FDA authorization.

Anyone becoming infected right now only has an infusion-based therapy as an option. Those who are infected need to get to a monoclonal antibody clinic and hope there’s an empty chair for them.

“Having more treatments is just going to be more helpful with each we’re able to add,” said Dr. Thomas Holland, a professor of infectious diseases at Duke University.

Pharmaceutical company Merck hopes their treatment pill, Molnupiravir, could one day be an option too. It’s taken twice a day for five days.

“Anything we could do to not get infected or get better faster if they do get infected is going to be hugely important,” Holland said.

Clinical trials for Molnupiravir were held at Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill. Holland didn’t work on that pill’s trials but was involved in others.

“It’s always really exciting when we get some information or evidence that something we’re doing is helping patients with COVID. That’s what we’re all working towards,” Holland said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZKVe_0cGHYOAa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bd1z_0cGHYOAa00

Merck said in a news release that trials showed their pill cuts hospitalizations in half. Of the trial participants who got the real pill, 7 percent of patients landed in the hospital. Meanwhile, 14 percent of placebo patients ended up in the hospital.

The pill also proved to be effective against deaths, according to Merck. No patients who got the real pill died while eight placebo recipients did.

The currently available monoclonal antibody treatment still performs better. They’re proven to prevent hospitalization and death by up to 70 percent.

“It’s going to come down to who has access to what. A lot of the infusion centers are really swamped and overwhelmed right now. If there’s a pill that we can administer more easily, that we can get to patients, then that’s going to be life-saving,” Holland said.

While still helpful — it’s not as good as avoiding illness altogether.

“This is not a replacement for vaccination,” Holland said.

Getting COVID-19 treatment

Getting monoclonal antibody treatments is a three-step process.

Step 1: Meet eligibility requirements

  • You must test positive and have symptoms within the last 10 days
  • Have mild or moderate symptoms
  • Be at high-risk for serious illness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MKnB_0cGHYOAa00

Step 2: Get approved

  • Call your doctor to get a referral for monoclonal antibody treatment
  • If you do not have a healthcare provider, call the Combat COVID Monoclonal Antibodies Call Center at 1-877-332-6585.

Step 3: Find a treatment center

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

NCDHHS: 70% of NC adults have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Seventy percent of North Carolinians age 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine “COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be our best tool for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
City
Raleigh, NC
WNCT

When can my kid get vaccinated? Here’s what we know

School-aged children could be fully vaccinated before the start of 2022 if Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech get approval to administer the shots to children as young as 5 years old under emergency use authorization.
KIDS
WNCT

NC child care centers can seek virus grants from $800M pool

CARBORO, N.C. (AP) — Child care providers in North Carolina can begin applying next week for $805 million in grants designed to help them with payroll, capital improvements and training as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the start of North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants while visiting a Carrboro school on Thursday. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Covid 19#Pill#The White House#Duke University#Covid
WNCT

Charlotte to require new hires to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — All new Charlotte city hires must get a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials told employees in an email Wednesday. The vaccines aren’t required for existing employees, but all employees must be vaccinated to be eligible for a wellness incentive program, The Charlotte Observer reported. The program provides a financial reward to eligible employees […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

789
Followers
556
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy