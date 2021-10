Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Whether you’re looking for just one pose or a longer flow to fire up your core, this sequence can be modified to fit your needs—and your abs. Core strength is important for any yoga practice, but especially for one that leans heavily on balance and twisting postures. Not a fan of Paripurna Navasana (Boat Pose)? No problem. Instead of taking you to the ground, this sequence is packed with standing yoga poses for core strength—allowing you to work those abs while on your feet.

WORKOUTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO