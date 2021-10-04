Travel UK update – live: Traffic light lists scrapped as new ROW list comes in

Following the Department for Transport’s announcement on 17 September, the UK’s travel traffic light system was scrapped this morning at 4am.

Going forward, there will be no amber or green list to consult before travel – only one crucial red list (currently containing 54 countries) , and a ROW or “rest of the world” list containing all the rest.

The other big change today is for unvaccinated travellers and those who have not yet had both doses of the vaccine – they will have to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival back into the UK, whether they are coming from a red list country or not.

“Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps when the changes were announced.

In other travel news, Turkey and Croatia have both removed the requirement for a pre-travel PCR test for double vaccinated passengers arriving from the UK.

