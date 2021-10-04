CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What now for James Bond?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article​​*This article contains major spoilers for No Time To Die*. ​​Our national obsession with the “next James Bond” has never been about who could realistically lead the franchise into its next chapter. It’s merely a competition to see which British actor is, in fact, the most British of them all. We’ve all heard the contenders: Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, James Norton, Luke Evans. Occasionally, someone will throw a woman’s name into the mix (Emilia Clarke! Suranne Jones!) and claim that a female Bond would be a truly feminist act. The only real qualifier is that they look somewhat decent in a tuxedo and seem like they could differentiate between a martini shaken or stirred. And I find it all rather tiresome. All too often, these are empty conversations, focused on betting odds and industry rumours, which show no consideration for what a Tom Hardy or Emilia Clarke-starring Bond might actually look like.

