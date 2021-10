Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there was one big theme at Fortune’s recent Global Sustainability Forum, a virtual event where leaders gathered to discuss how companies are responding to the new climate reality, it was this: “the math and the path,” as Mike Roman, CEO of 3M put it. In other words, how do you make your processes and products more sustainable— and how do you make that work financially?

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO