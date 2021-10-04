CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Downgrades Aon Corp (AON) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar downgraded Aon Corp (NYSE: AON) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Learn CW Investment Corporation (LCW) Opens at $10.04

Today's IPO for SPAC Learn CW Investment Corporation (NYSE: LCW) opened for trading at $10.04 after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) PT Lowered to $45 at Piper Sandler on Weak Guidance

Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Garro lowered the price target on Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) to $45.00 (from $60.00) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (JMAC) Opens at $10.10

Today's IPO for SPAC Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JMACU) (NASDAQ: JMAC) opened for trading at $10.10 after pricing 9,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (SAMA) Opens at $9.93

Today's IPO for SPAC Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SAMA) (NASDAQ: SAMAU) opened for ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) PT Raised to $940 at Canaccord Genuity Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Overnight, following the company's shareholder meeting, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Citi Considers Meredith As Fairly Valued, Downgrades To Neutral

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded Meredith Corp (NYSE: MDP) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $59, up from $54, implying priced at the current level. The analyst sees limited upside from current share levels after IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) agreed to acquire Meredith's National Media Group in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at approximately $2.7 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Downgrades Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Market Perform on Mixed 6-12 Month Outlook, F-35 Production May Have Peaked Says Analyst

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr has downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) to Market Perform from Outperform with the price target also slashed to $375.00 from the prior $400.00. Von Rumohr argues that the production may...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Methode Electronics (MEI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) to Benefit From Stablecoin Framework Moving to Payments Mainstream, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe reiterated an Overweight rating and $158.00 price target on Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE: SI) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE: HWKZU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $359.00. The analyst comments "We rate ESS Overweight. We think the company is well situated to benefit from the snap-back in apartment rents on the West Coast as key markets such as San Francisco see activity levels return to normal; California markets, in particular, have been slower to recover from COVID. Our earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023 sit above the Street, and we thus think positive revisions could help drive stock momentum. From a real estate point of view, the company’s implied cap rate valuation of 3.3% is at a premium to peers, though the company has traded at premium levels for most of its history. Its earnings multiples are actually discounted."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Union Pacific (UNP) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Neutral

Citi analyst Tyler Radke downgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $115.00 (from $140.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading CTXS to Neutral following the sudden departure of CEO David Henshall. The timing of the departure, just weeks ahead of the Q3 report/analyst day, suggests to us that the company is unlikely to be sold to a financial buyer, and long-term targets may be more unachievable with the analyst day pushed out. While the in-line revenue pre-announcement is encouraging vs. the last two revenue misses, this is on a lower bar and it’s unclear if it’s driven by fundamentals vs. accounting. Our prior Buy thesis was predicated on the view that the market had under-appreciated CTXS’ long-term stickiness and profitability potential. The stock is flat A/H, but we see a much less appealing risk/reward with fewer near-term catalysts to the value-creation story and increasing competitive concerns (MSFT Windows 11/365). With lower confidence in medium/long-term financial targets, we move our target price to $115, implying 14x CY22E EV/FCF."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Corp. (IEX) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

IDEX Corp. (NYSE: IEX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 14, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1 percent. For...
STOCKS

