Permanent Fund Corporation CEO raises questions after trustee proposes cutting staff pay

By Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media, KTOO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s top executive has asked whether corporation trustees are committed to the corporation’s independence. Corporation Executive Director Angela Rodell raised questions after a corporation trustee proposed cutting the amount paid to corporation staff in the annual budget. She asked whether the board is committed to building the corporation’s capacity to manage its investments using its own employees. But she said the issues are larger than the budget.

