CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK to study Pandora tax revelations - finance minister Sunak

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the country’s tax officials would look at a leak of financial documents that was published by news organizations that allegedly tie world leaders to concealed wealth.

“I’ve seen these things overnight as well and it’s obviously tough for me to comment on them specifically given they’ve only just emerged, and of course HMRC will look through those to see if there’s anything we can learn,” Sunak told Sky News. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

UK finance minister: Fix public finances before cutting taxes

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that tax cuts could only come once public finances had been put on a sustainable footing. Last month the government set out plans to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking election promises.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

G7 Finance Ministers Make Some Progress on Tax Deal, UK Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven said they made some progress on Wednesday at reaching a joint position on a landmark global corporate tax deal, days before it needs to win over a wider international audience. "A common understanding was reached on some of the important...
ECONOMY
go955.com

UK’s Sunak says he does not want more tax increases

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not want to raise taxes again after a recent increase in social security contributions to help fund the health service and social care. “We made the difficult decision that we did and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Finance Minister#British#Hmrc#Sky News
BBC

Pandora Papers: UK leads the world in tax transparency, says Sunak

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, says tax officials will look into a huge leak of financial documents that have revealed the secret offshore wealth of world leaders, politicians and billionaires. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Sunak was asked if it was a source of shame...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Sunak: I will only cut taxes once nation’s finances are repaired

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has faced pressure from within the Tory ranks to ease the historically high tax burden. Rishi Sunak has told Tory activists that he would only consider cutting taxes once the public finances are on a “sustainable footing” following the coronavirus crisis. The Chancellor, who has faced criticism...
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

Live Conservative Party conference latest: Rishi Sunak vows to cut taxes but not until public finances are on 'sustainable footing'

Rishi Sunak has vowed to cut taxes - but not until the country's public finances have been put back on a "sustainable footing". Speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester - his first at an in-person party conference since he took over from Sajid Javid as chancellor in February 2020 - the Chancellor praised his predecessors for having shored up the economy during the austerity years, saying "strong public finances don’t happen by accident".
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Conservative conference: Rishi Sunak declines to rule out further tax hikes

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has declined to rule out a hike in income tax ahead of the next election or whether the government will allow councils to increase bills in order to pay for social care.It comes after the Local Government Association (LGA) warned that council tax may have to rise to plug a black hole in social care, claiming that authorities in England face extra cost pressures of almost £8 billion by 2024/5 “just to keep vital local services running at today’s levels”.Boris Johnson is also “acutely aware” of the state of local authorities’ finances – depleted during the...
INCOME TAX
FXStreet.com

UK's Sunak: Grappling with supply chain challenges

The UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that his government is looking at other things we could be doing to ease supply chain problems. “We want to be pragmatic about immigration to ease supply chain problems.”. “Tax officials will look at pandora tax revelations to see what we...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Monday evening UK news briefing: Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out tax rises at Tory party conference

Woman's desperation | A driver en route to her sick mother in hospital issued an anguished plea to climate protesters as they blocked more roads. Members of Insulate Britain stopped traffic on four busy roads in London this morning, where members of the public took the law into their own hands by dragging the demonstrators out of the road to allow cars to pass through. The woman's message to the activists appeared to sum up the feelings of many motorists caught up in the chaos.
U.K.
NBC San Diego

‘We Are One Millimeter Away' From Global Tax Deal, French Finance Minister Says

PARIS - A global deal on corporate tax should be completed before the end of this month, top EU officials told CNBC Wednesday. Global governments have been involved in tough negotiations to bring a handful of nations in line with a international deal on corporate tax. The G-7 and G-20 nations backed an agreement earlier in the summer that, if implemented, would force multinationals to pay tax where they operate — and not just where they have their headquarters – and impose a minimum corporate rate of 15%.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Pandora Papers revelations continue

Hello, Warren Murray aiming to put you a step ahead. Ben Elliot, the Conservative party’s embattled co-chair, jointly owned a secret offshore film financing company that indirectly benefited from more than £120,000 of UK tax credits. The revelation Elliot has a British Virgin Islands-based company – which he owns with Ben Goldsmith, the brother of the Tory peer and minister Zac – will raise fresh questions for the businessman, whose courting of ultra-wealthy but controversial political donors has already provoked widespread criticism.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rising costs and tax leave businesses with ‘damp spirit’, says CBI chief

A “September damp spirit” replaced “August ambition” among business leaders in the face of rising costs, the head of the CBI has said.Tony Danker told a CBI-run online event on Thursday that businesses had been “infuriated by the tone” of the Government which at times seemed to accused them of preferring cheap migrant labour to paying higher wages.He said: “I’ve had calls from members all week with exactly one point which is, ‘Really? We’re doing this now? We’re not rolling up our sleeves to sort these problems?’”However, he described the events of the last fortnight as “peak politics” that...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Hungary agrees to global tax deal, finance minister says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has agreed to join the agreement on a global corporate minimum tax as the conditions it proposed, which included a 10-year transitional period, have been met, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told reporters on Friday. “We have managed to reach a breakthrough on the global minimum tax...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tory MP says living on £82,000 salary is ‘really grim’

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said that some MPs are finding it “really grim” to live on a salary of £82,000.The Worthing West MP said that the annual salary, which does not include expenses and perks, should be higher.The median salary in the UK is just over £31,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.In an interview with the New Statesman, Sir Peter insisted that MPs should get paid as much as GP – about £100,000 on average in England.An increase of £18,000 a year to MPs’ salaries would represent a pay rise of almost 22 per cent. The...
U.K.
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

UK Retail Group Urges Cut on ‘Excessive’ Shops Tax

British Retail Consortium is urging UK’s treasury head to include a shops tax cut in the Autumn 2021 budget. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

197K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy